EVS Broadcast Equipment: Strong focus on innovation allows EVS to benefit from "innovation box" regime in Belgium

EVS Broadcast Equipment SA, the leading provider of live video production systems, starts to benefit from "Innovation box" regime in Belgium. This regime allows Belgian companies to benefit from deductions on profits generated by innovative revenue.

"As strong leader in the live video production market, EVS constantly innovates by launching new products and improving existing ones," said Pierre De Muelenaere, CEO ad interim. "Over the years, EVS has built a strong team of more than 250 engineers working on innovation in its headquarters in Liège, but also in our developments centers in Brussels, Paris, Toulouse and Darmstadt."

In total, EVS invests more than EUR 25 million every year in research and development activities.

Thanks to the demonstration of the innovative nature of the EVS activities made the Federal Public Planning Service of Science Policy (Belspo), and thanks to the recent validation by the Office for Advance Tax Rulings, EVS will record a one-time tax deduction of EUR 6.6 million in 2Q18 in relation with 2H16 and FY17 (as the regime is available since July 1, 2016, relating to intellectual property rights on software). As the tax deduction mainly depends on the revenue level, the exact amount for 1Q18 and 2Q18 will be communicated on August 30, together with the first half 2018 results.

Axel Blanckaert, CTO of EVS, said: "This kind of incentive is very positive and reinforces EVS in its willingness to build strong R&D capabilities in Belgium, next to our other development centers abroad".

