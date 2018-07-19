Regulatory News:

During its meeting on July 19, 2018, chaired by Mr Bernard Carayon, Gecina's Board of Directors (Paris:GFC) appointed Ms Gabrielle Gauthey as Audit and Risk Committee Chairwoman, replacing Mr Jacques-Yves Nicol.

Ms Gauthey is an Ecole Polytechnique and Telecom ParisTech graduate and a Mines ParisTech engineer.

Ms Laurence Danon Arnaud was also appointed as a member of this Committee.

