SSA Public Relations: Amazing Protein Company Expands Its Lika(R) Vegan Cuisine Line Into Whole Foods Market Southern Pacific Region For Special Summer Promotion

Whole Foods Market To Offer Lika® BBQ Vegan Beef In ALL Locations Throughout California, Nevada, Arizona and Hawaii In July Lika® is created expressly for those who crave meat-like taste and texture - and want to eat healthier while contributing towards the well-being of our planet

SANTA CRUZ, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2018 / Whole Foods Market - and their customers - can't seem to get enough of Amazing Protein Company's all-new Lika® line of vegan cuisines as Whole Foods expands Lika® BBQ vegan beef into all of its locations throughout the Southern Pacific region as part of the store's special summer promotion of its comfort food offerings. Whole Foods Market locations throughout California, Nevada, Arizona and Hawaii will feature the popular Lika®BBQ vegan beef selection within their Prepared Foods Heat & Serve sections in July and August.

"Our association with Whole Foods Market continues to build, as customers make Lika® Heat & Serve cuisines a steady part of their meals," said Swami Nathan, Founder-CEO of The Amazing Protein Company, Inc. "We are excited to grow our successful partnership with Whole Foods Market and look forward to having our BBQ vegan beef a part of their comfort food summer promotion."

Lika® represents the next generation of meat alternatives for the burgeoning vegan market. A game-changer in the vegan food category, Lika® cuisines possess the ability to be custom-seasoned, in marked contrast to other vegan prepared food products that must be pre-seasoned due to their inability to absorb flavoring during the cooking process. As a result, Lika® empowers customers to enjoy a wide array of delicious vegan alternatives their way.

In developing its flagship Lika® line of products, the Amazing Protein Company, Inc. has achieved a milestone scientific breakthrough in the Food Technology of plant protein. While other plant proteins-based products requires pre-seasoning during manufacturing in order to introduce flavor - which limits versatility and leaves their products with the same after taste - Lika®'s proprietary food technology allows preparers to cook it as they would meat, varying the cooking time and temperature to achieve the desired texture they prefer.

Lika® possesses the identical versatility people have come to expect from meat, including the ability to texture it from jerky to stew, utilizing the same diverse cooking methods chefs use for animal protein. As a result, Lika® foods can be prepared as barbecued, fried, roasted, based, smoked or sautéed as Lika® products absorb flavor even better than animal protein, including sauces marinades and spices - all without any after taste, preservatives or additives. Instead of the 20-35 ingredients in many plant proteins, Lika® is made from only five natural, clean ingredients, wheat, mushroom, barley, yeast and water.

From the California company's meatballs, BBQ slices, breakfast patties and strips to its meatloaf, Buffalo wing nuggets and Southern Fried Chicken Nuggets, Lika® Heat & Serve foods offer enhanced protein versatility that allows for diverse entrees within any canopy of cuisine - just like their meat counterparts. At the same time, the texture of Lika® prepared cuisine is meaty yet tender, delicious with no harsh after-taste and completely satisfying without harming one's health - or the health of the planet. For the weight-conscious, Lika® foods offer drastically reduced calories, saturated fats and cholesterol over their meat counterparts. And for the planet, each pound of Lika® product saves 1,800 gallons of water.

About The Amazing Protein Company:

Headquartered in Santa Cruz, California, The Amazing Protein Company is the manufacturer of the Lika® line of vegan cuisines. Representing a breakthrough in the art of vegan food preparation, the Company's Lika® cuisines results from a proprietary Food Preparation technology that delivers foods already enjoyed by people the world over while perfectly preserving or improving flavor, texture and nutrition. For more information visit www.amazingprotein.com.

