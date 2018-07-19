AURORA (Kanada), 19. Juli 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA)
|TELEFONKONFERENZ ZU DEN GESCHÄFTSERGEBNISSEN DES 2. QUARTALS 2018
MITTWOCH, 8. AUGUST 2018
7.30 UHR ET (AMERIKANISCHE OSTKÜSTENZEIT)
|EINWAHLNUMMERN
| Nordamerika (gebührenfrei):
International (gebührenpflichtig):
Webcast:
| 1-888-223-4641
+1-416-981-9080
www.magna.com (http://www.magna.com/)
|Eine Folienpräsentation wird vor der Telefonkonferenz auf unserer Website zur Verfügung stehen.
|INFORMATIONEN ZUR AUFZEICHNUNG
Eine Aufzeichnung ist zwei Stunden nach der Telefonkonferenz bis zum 15. August 2018 verfügbar.
| Nordamerika (gebührenfrei):
International (gebührenpflichtig):
Reservierungsnr.:
| 1-800-558-5253
1-416-626-4100
21892829
ANLEGERKONTAKT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com (mailto:louis.tonelli@magna.com), 905-726-7035
KONTAKT FÜR DIE TELEFONKONFERENZ
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com (mailto:nancy.hansford@magna.com), 905-726-7108
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Magna International Inc. via Globenewswire
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Magna International Inc. via Globenewswire