AURORA (Kanada), 19. Juli 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA)

TELEFONKONFERENZ ZU DEN GESCHÄFTSERGEBNISSEN DES 2. QUARTALS 2018

MITTWOCH, 8. AUGUST 2018

7.30 UHR ET (AMERIKANISCHE OSTKÜSTENZEIT) EINWAHLNUMMERN Nordamerika (gebührenfrei):

International (gebührenpflichtig):

Webcast: 1-888-223-4641

+1-416-981-9080

www.magna.com (http://www.magna.com/) Eine Folienpräsentation wird vor der Telefonkonferenz auf unserer Website zur Verfügung stehen. INFORMATIONEN ZUR AUFZEICHNUNG

Eine Aufzeichnung ist zwei Stunden nach der Telefonkonferenz bis zum 15. August 2018 verfügbar. Nordamerika (gebührenfrei):

International (gebührenpflichtig):

Reservierungsnr.: 1-800-558-5253

1-416-626-4100

21892829



ANLEGERKONTAKT

Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations

louis.tonelli@magna.com (mailto:louis.tonelli@magna.com), 905-726-7035

KONTAKT FÜR DIE TELEFONKONFERENZ

Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations

nancy.hansford@magna.com (mailto:nancy.hansford@magna.com), 905-726-7108

