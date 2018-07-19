Magna International Inc.: Second Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call

AURORA, Ontario, July 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA)

SECOND QUARTER 2018 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

WEDNESDAY - AUGUST 8th, 2018

7:30 AM ET DIAL IN NUMBERS North America Toll Free:

International Toll:

Webcast: 1-888-223-4641

1-416-981-9080

www.magna.com (http://www.magna.com/) Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call. REBROADCAST INFORMATION

Replay available 2 hours after the call until August 15, 2018 North America Toll Free:

International Toll:

Reservation No.: 1-800-558-5253

1-416-626-4100

21892829



INVESTOR CONTACT

Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations

louis.tonelli@magna.com (mailto:louis.tonelli@magna.com), 905-726-7035

TELECONFERENCE CONTACT

Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations

nancy.hansford@magna.com (mailto:nancy.hansford@magna.com), 905-726-7108

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Magna International Inc. via Globenewswire

