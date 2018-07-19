Magna International Inc.: Second Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call

AURORA, Ontario, July 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA)
|SECOND QUARTER 2018 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
WEDNESDAY - AUGUST 8th, 2018
7:30 AM ET
|DIAL IN NUMBERS
| North America Toll Free:
International Toll:
Webcast:
| 1-888-223-4641
1-416-981-9080
www.magna.com (http://www.magna.com/)
|Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call.
|REBROADCAST INFORMATION
Replay available 2 hours after the call until August 15, 2018
| North America Toll Free:
International Toll:
Reservation No.:
| 1-800-558-5253
1-416-626-4100
21892829
INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com (mailto:louis.tonelli@magna.com), 905-726-7035
TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com (mailto:nancy.hansford@magna.com), 905-726-7108
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Magna International Inc. via Globenewswire
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Magna International Inc. via Globenewswire