GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Magna International Inc.: Second Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call

https://editorial.globenewswire.com/ResourceLibrary/ResourceLibrary/GetDynamicThumbnailContentContent/?resourceId=a7a38de0-1b95-40c3-83d0-b7f23fd4d665&maxHeight=150&maxWidth=150

AURORA, Ontario, July 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA)

SECOND QUARTER 2018 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
WEDNESDAY - AUGUST 8th, 2018
7:30 AM ET
DIAL IN NUMBERS
North America Toll Free:
International Toll:
Webcast: 		1-888-223-4641
1-416-981-9080
www.magna.com (http://www.magna.com/)
Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call.
REBROADCAST INFORMATION
Replay available 2 hours after the call until August 15, 2018
North America Toll Free:
International Toll:
Reservation No.: 		1-800-558-5253
1-416-626-4100
21892829


INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com (mailto:louis.tonelli@magna.com), 905-726-7035

TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com (mailto:nancy.hansford@magna.com), 905-726-7108



Source: Magna International Inc. via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)