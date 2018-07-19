E-Mist Innovations, LLC: New CEO Brings Military, Leadership Expertise to High-Tech Startup

Andrew Thompson's Appointment Completes Transition Plan; Replaces Interim CEO Clint Weber

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2018 / Developer of infection prevention and control technologies E-Mist Innovations on Tuesday named Andrew J. Thompson, as its new president and CEO, effective immediately.

Thompson replaces Interim CEO Clint Weber, in step with the company's transition plan. Weber, with Corbett Capital, served from September of 2017 until earlier this week.

Prior to joining E-Mist, Thompson founded Thompson Development Group to provide business consultation, executive leadership and public speaking services to corporations and associations, as well as collegiate and professional sports teams. Previously, he held the role of Senior Vice President at Fusionetics, LLC, where he contributed to the company's national expansion.

An U.S. Veteran, Thompson has twenty-four years of military service and has held a variety of positions within the U.S. Marine Corps. He served as Commanding Officer with responsibilities including operations, strategic planning, culture change, supply chain management and professional development.

"Andrew's extensive military service combined with his stellar leadership skills makes him the ideal person to advance E-Mist as the global leader of infection prevention technologies," says Weber.

Thompson is the former executive administrator for the Naval Academy Football Program and previously managed global operations of 850+ personnel as Executive Officer for Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron-16. Earlier in his military career, he served as an aircraft maintenance officer.

Thompson earned a B.S. from the United States Naval Academy and an M.B.A. from Naval Postgraduate School.

About E-Mist Innovations, LLC.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, E-Mist develops electrostatic disinfectant application systems to deliver safer surfaces at lower costs, while reducing manpower and keeping people healthy. We are committed to stopping the unnecessary spread of sickness and infection throughout the globe. Our patented technology and educational programs are designed to deliver safer, and more consistent results than traditional cleaning and disinfection methods. The E-Mist System supports users in comprehensively and efficiently applying the most advanced chemistries and liquid solutions available, while enabling the designated solution to meet its advertised performance claims. For more information visit www.emist.com.

E-Mist offers the Health-E certification programs as public health initiatives for cleaning professionals who utilize the company's electrostatic application technology and protocols. These educational programs represent an opportunity to adjust standardized processes and protocols to simplify operations, while taking advantage of better performance to create healthier spaces. The Health-E certification program is a verified program under the ISSA Cleaning Management Institute (CMI) based on the ISSA Cleaning Industry Training Standard (CITS). E-Mist's healthcare and educational programs are designed to deliver consistent, quality training and are structured to help cleaning professionals effectively perform disinfecting tasks, as well as exceed customer needs and expectations. Clean. Health-E. Complete™.

CONTACT: Suzie Robinson, APR

Atria Public Relations for E-Mist

972-488-6508

srobinson@atriapr.com

SOURCE: E-Mist Innovations, LLC