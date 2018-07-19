Say Allo App Adds M. David Lewis, MD to Advisory Board - JustSayAllo.com

Dr. Lewis is the Founder and Director of Successful Drug Treatment Programs for the NBA, NHL and MLS, and a Nationally Respected Substance Abuse Expert and Medical Professional

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2018 / Say Allo, the artificial intelligence dating app and smart singles community, now available on Android and iOS devices, announced today it has added business expert M. David Lewis, MD to its Advisory Board.

"We are extremely fortunate to have M. David Lewis, MD join us at the Say Allo team," stated Say Allo CEO Zackary Lewis when announcing the new advisory board member. "Dr. Lewis is a national expert in substance abuse and a respected medical expert. He's a valuable addition to our Advisory Board, and we look forward to his contributions as the company develops."

About M. David Lewis, MD

Dr. Lewis is the founder and Director of successful drug treatment programs for the NBA, NHL and MLS. He's a nationally respected substance abuse expert and medical professional. He's a member of the White House Conference on a Drug-Free America. Dr. Lewis is the Co-Founder and Board Member for the Make a Difference Foundation. He's a sought after corporate consultant for companies such as General Motors, ITT and Disney.

About Say Allo

Say Allo (a subsidiary of by Unpack'd Technologies), is the first dating discovery application that uses artificial intelligence and a continuous learning algorithm based on Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT) technology. After a limited beta release in Colorado, Say Allo opened up the application to the US in late 2017. Say Allo is available for both iOS and Android devices. For more information about Say Allo or Unpack'd Technologies, visit www.justsayallo.com .

