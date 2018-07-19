The global plastic fillers market is expected to post a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing demand for plastic in APAC. The ever-rising demand for plastic in APAC can be attributed to factors such as the rise in building construction and use of lightweight plastic in the automotive and packaging industries. Industrialization and growth in the manufacturing sector fuel the consumption of plastic fillers in the region.

This market research report on the global plastic fillers market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights effective waste management as one of the key emerging trends in the global plastic fillers market:

Global plastic fillers market: Effective waste management

Compared with other alternatives, the production of plastic requires less energy and is energy efficient. It consumes 25% less energy for production and releases lower carbon dioxide emissions. The environmental impacts of plastics are lesser than that of glass and aluminum. Plastic is a sustainable choice only if recycled and disposed of properly.

"Efficient waste management solutions are required for long-term sustenance. Many emerging nations, including India, China, and Thailand are undertaking plastic waste management to reduce plastic waste. Landfills and dumping grounds lead to soil pollution, destruction of the local flora and fauna, and leachate seepage into the groundwater. Government initiatives and support groups play a vital role in plastic waste management," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on plastics, polymers, and elastomers.

Global plastic fillers market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global plastic fillers market by application (automotive, electrical and electronics, building and construction, and packaging), type (inorganic fillers and organic fillers) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The automotive segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 26% of the market. This type segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 45% of the market share. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to increase by nearly 1% during 2018-2022.

