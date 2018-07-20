Fujitsu Limited Public and Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-3215-5259 URL: www.fujitsu.com/global/news/contacts/

TOKYO, July 20, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced that it has joined RE100(1), an international initiative led by The Climate Group in partnership with CDP, as Japan's first Gold Member. RE100 aims to have companies use 100% renewable energy for the electricity they consume. In line with this, Fujitsu will expand its use of renewable energy with the goal of sourcing 100% of the electricity consumed at Group locations, both in and outside of Japan, from renewable sources by 2050. Fujitsu will also undertake R&D and technology trials in areas such as energy management and storage, contributing to the spread of renewable energy throughout society.Under the "Fujitsu Climate and Energy Vision," a medium-to-long term environmental outlook set forth in May 2017, the Fujitsu Group aims to bring Fujitsu's CO2 emissions down to zero by 2050. Along with the thorough implementation of energy-saving measures, the expanded use of renewable energy represents a critical component to achieving this goal. Fujitsu has joined RE100, which strives to significantly expand the adoption of renewable electricity on a global scale, and will further strengthen efforts to boost use of renewable electricity across the Fujitsu Group. Specifically, at locations in Japan and around the world, starting with datacenters outside of Japan, Fujitsu will consider the appropriate steps for each region and expand its procurement of electricity from renewable sources. Fujitsu will concurrently continue its work on R&D and technology trials for energy management and storage, and contribute to the spread of renewable energy in society as a whole.Renewable Energy Electricity Usage Goals at Fujitsu Group LocationsGoal: 100% by 2050Intermediate goal: 40% by 2030Message from Sam Kimmins, Head of RE100, The Climate Group:"We are delighted to welcome Fujitsu to RE100. Their commitment comes at a crucial time, sending a clear message to the world that Japanese companies are committed, alongside their global peers, to using 100% renewable power." Fujitsu has been actively conducting seminars and environmental events for employees around the world, and in June 2018, invited Sam Kimmins, Head of RE100 at The Climate Group, to a dialogue on the environment(2). By continuing to hold this type of event, Fujitsu also hopes to raise employee consciousness of the use and spread of renewable energy.(1) RE100 RE100 is a collaborative initiative led by The Climate Group in partnership with CDP. An initiative of The Climate Group, an international NGO, it consists of companies committed to source 100% of the electricity they use from renewable sources.(2) Dialogue on the environment An event where knowledgeable people from a variety of fields, including NGOs, universities, and the media, are invited to hold a conversation on the topic of the environment. Fujitsu began holding these events in 2011, and has held 31 as of the end of June 2018.About Fujitsu LtdFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 155,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.5 trillion yen (US$40 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017. For more information, please see http://www.fujitsu.com.* Please see this press release, with images, at:http://www.fujitsu.com/global/about/resources/news/press-releases/Source: Fujitsu LtdContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.