Telia Lietuva results for the six months of 2018

Second quarter of 2018*:

Total revenue amounted to EUR 93.1 million, down by 1.6 per cent over the revenue of EUR 94.6 million in the second quarter of 2017.

EBITDA, excluding non-recurring items, was EUR 31.4 million, an increase of 8.2 per cent over restated EBITDA, excluding non-recurring items, of EUR 29 million in the second quarter of 2017.

Profit for the period was EUR 13.8 million, up by 16.1 per cent over the profit of EUR 11.9 million a year ago.

First half of 2018*:

Total revenue amounted to EUR 183.8 million, up by 2.4 per cent over the revenue of EUR 179.5 million in the first half of 2017.

EBITDA, excluding non-recurring items, was EUR 62.4 million, an increase by 8.4 per cent over restated EBITDA, excluding non-recurring items, of EUR 57.5 million in the first half of 2017.

Profit for the period was EUR 25.8 million, up by 20.2 per cent over the profit of EUR 21.4 million a year ago.

Free cash flow amounted to EUR 23.4 million (EUR 15.8 million a year ago).

Management comment:

The second quarter of 2018 was marked with another converged technology offer - IPTV over LTE. Telia Smart TV, a synonym of quality content at home, is now available not only via cable but all over the Lithuania via the fastest Telia Lietuva mobile LTE 4G network. This innovation represents one more example of the synergy of our services and technologies, which provides our customers with new possibilities and extra value. In addition, IPTV over LTE as a modern substitute allows to terminate provision of outdated digital terrestrial television (DVB-T) service in fall of 2018.

The foundation for all innovations, offers and quality of services is a modern and reliable telecommunications network. To meet the growing customers' demand for data and content, the Company is finalising the upgrade of its IP network that started a year ago. During the first half of 2018, an amount of EUR 24.7 million was invested into upgrade and extension of the fixed and mobile networks of the Company. In addition, EUR 7.4 million was allocated for development of IT systems under business transformation program. The total investments in January-June of 2018 amounted to EUR 33.2 million, an increase by 23.4 per cent over the total investments of EUR 26.9 million a year ago.

During April-June of 2018, the number of customers who took advantage of converged offer "Telia One" doubled and in the beginning of July exceeded 20 thousand. Unique on the market offer provides higher speed, more data and more TV content to those who use both fixed and mobile services of Telia Lietuva.

Launched in October 2017 "Telia One" strongly contributes to an intake of a new customers. As a result, over the year:

- Number of IPTV users increased by 10.6 per cent up to 220 thousand,

- Number of post-paid service users grew by 6.9 per cent up to 1,112 thousand,

- Number of FTTH Internet customers rose by 6.3 per cent up to 271 thousand.

Even though reduction of low margin voice transit volumes had a negative effect on the total revenue for Q2 2018, the total revenue for H1 2018 increased thanks to new customers' intake, higher data usage and equipment sales, whereof:

- Revenue from equipment sales grew by 18.3 per cent,

- Revenue from mobile services was up by 12.8 per cent,

- Revenue from TV services increased by 11 per cent.

Revenue growth in combination with cost control and operationally efficiency led to a double-digit growth of profitability. Business transformation program is ongoing with two thirds of home service users migrated into a new SAP system.

In May, we paid-out a record-high EUR 0.07 dividend per share (in total EUR 40.8 million) for the year 2017. In June, Telia Lietuva was awarded as The Most Desired Employer of the Year for second year in a row. On 4 July 2018, Dan Strömberg stepped in as a new CEO of Telia Lietuva following the resignation of Kestutis Šliužas, who hold the position of CEO of the Company since November 2013.

* Note. Starting from 1 January 2018, the Company adopted International Financial Reporting Standard 15 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" (IFRS 15) and to compare financial results for the year 2018 with financial results a year ago the Company restated financial data for the year 2017. An effect of restatement of financial data for the first half of 2017 was as follows: total revenue was reduced by EUR 395 thousand, while total operating expenses were increased by EUR 486, having a total negative effect of EUR 881 thousand on EBITDA and EBIT.





