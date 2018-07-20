Wirecard Gains reifen.com as a Customer for Omnichannel Shopping Solution

ASCHHEIM, Germany, July 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

- Reifen.com relies on Wirecard for payment solutions across all channels

- Wirecard offers reifen.com payment processing, card acceptance and AI-based risk management

Wirecard, the global leader of innovation for digital financial technology, offers reifen.com an omnichannel payment solution from now on. Wirecard will assume full responsibility for payment processing across all channels for one of the leading companies in the field of tire services. In addition to credit card payments in 37 branches and the online shop, Wirecard will allow e-shoppers to pay via Diners/Discover, Masterpass and direct debit, among other options.

In addition, a customized version of the risk management FPS (Fraud Prevention Suite) will go into action. The system identifies data and behavioral patterns in real time, using machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) in order to effectively prevent fraud and guarantee maximum security for all payment options offered.

Reifen.com is a company that has received many awards. In addition to the Handelsblatt title of "Best Online Tyre Dealer", reifen.com also received five other awards in 2018 alone. The product range covers car tires, rims, tire sets, motorbike, off-road and transporter tires in addition to accessories. The collaboration with Wirecard and introduction of the omnichannel shopping solution will allow reifen.com to exploit two trends simultaneously: the conflation of online and in-store shopping and increasing share of purchases made online. By 2020, global e-commerce sales are set to more than double.

Michael Härle, Managing Director at reifen.com, says: "The digitization of our service offering is a high priority for us, as we can only consistently improve if our business remains fit for the future. Wirecard is the right partner for us in digitizing our payment processes. Together, we can create seamless shopping experiences for our customers."

Christian Reindl, Executive Vice President Sales Consumer Goods at Wirecard, adds: "The competition in the tire industry is huge, placing retailers under ever greater pressure. Reifen.com is tackling this challenge by offering customers seamless shopping experiences. We are convinced that omnichannel shopping solutions via one platform are the right approach in order to exploit the potential offered by value added services to the maximum. We are delighted to support reifen.com in implementing this solution."

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER:WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both corporate clients and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment and risk, retail and transaction banking, loyalty and coupon programmes in addition to data analytics and conversion rate enhancement across all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets, in addition to holding issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on http://www.wirecard.com , follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.

About reifen.com:

With a current total of 37 branches, reifen.com is a leading company in the tire service industry. In terms of the online tire trade, reifen.com is one of the top market players in Germany. The company's philosophy: First-class products and services for the automobile tire industry, from rims to profiles - and all of this at especially low prices!

Reifen.com procures brand-name tires and rims from leading manufacturers. This ensures a consistently high level of quality. Our selection includes all conventional car tire sizes in all price and quality segments. A significant advantage for customers of reifen.com is that the company's product portfolio is concentrated on tires and rims. This focus on actual core competencies means: The highest degree of professionalism, the most modern assembly and wheel balancing technology in addition to highly-qualified specialist staff.

