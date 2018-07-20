CLX Communications AB (publ): Interim report, January - June 2018

January - June 2018

Net sales increased by 36 percent to SEK 1,856.0 million (1,367.4). Organic growth in local currency was 17 percent.

EBITDA amounted to SEK 133.5 million (120.1).

EBITDA excluding items affecting comparability 1 (adjusted EBITDA) amounted to SEK 162.3 million (154.9), corresponding to SEK 3.05 (3.08) per share.

Operational foreign exchange differences affected operating profit for the period by SEK 0.6 million (3.0).

EBIT amounted to SEK 60.1 million (59.3).

Profit after tax for the period amounted to SEK 38.3 million (32.2).

Basic and diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.71 (0.63).

Second quarter, April - June 2018

Net sales increased by 34 percent to SEK 997.4 million (745.2). Organic growth in local currency was 18 percent.

EBITDA amounted to SEK 80.3 million (49.3).

EBITDA excluding items affecting comparability 1 (adjusted EBITDA) amounted to SEK 97.4 million (74.0), corresponding to SEK 1.84 (1.45) per share.

Operational foreign exchange differences affected operating profit for the period by SEK 2.6 million (3.9).

EBIT amounted to SEK 39.8 million (18.3).

Profit after tax for the quarter amounted to SEK 29.0 million (-1.2).

Basic and diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.54 (-0.03).

Significant events during the quarter

On 4 April, CLX acquired 100 percent of the share capital in Vehicle Agency LLC, based in Seattle, Washington. The company specializes in technology and solutions in personalized message-based video and rich media communications solutions. The initial purchase consideration was USD 8 million on a cash- and debt-free basis. In addition, an earnout of USD 4 million was paid in July. The acquisition was financed with cash reserves. Additional earnouts, capped at USD 18 million, may be paid in the future.

Oscar Werner was appointed President and CEO of CLX Communications AB on 19 April. Mr. Werner will take over on 1 September 2018. Johan Hedberg will take on a new role as head of business development, with focus on North America.

On 18 May, the annual general meeting resolved to introduce a long-term incentive program for senior executives and key employees within CLX, by issuing a maximum of 1,500,000 warrants with exercise after 3/4/5 years. If fully exercised, dilution will be approximately 2.8 percent.

Forthcoming reporting dates

About CLX Communications

CLX Communications (CLX) is a leading global provider of cloud-based communication services and solutions to enterprises and mobile operators. CLX's mobile communication services enable companies to quickly, securely and cost-effectively communicate globally with customers and connected devices - Internet of Things (IoT). CLX's solutions enable business-critical communications worldwide via mobile messaging services (SMS), voice services and mobile connectivity services for the IoT. CLX has grown profitably since the company was founded. The Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has presence in a further 20 countries. CLX Communications' shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO: CLX.

Note: CLX Communications AB (publ) is required to publish the information in this interim report pursuant to the EU market abuse regulation. The information was submitted for publication on 20 July 2018 at 07.30 CET.

This report is published in Swedish and English. In case of any differences between the English version and the Swedish original text, the Swedish version shall apply. This report has not been subject to review by the company's independent auditor.

2018_Q2_Interim_report_ENG (http://hugin.info/173289/R/2206343/857520.pdf)



