Norsk Hydro: Save the date - Capital Markets Day to be held in London on November 29-30, 2018

Save the dates for Norsk Hydro's Capital Markets Day 2018. The event will take place at the Andaz Hotel, London, UK, on November 29-30.

November 29 will consist of presentations held by Hydro's Corporate Management with an annual update on Hydro's activities as well as on the latest market developments and outlook. The presentations will be followed by Q&A sessions.

November 30 is reserved for one-on-one meetings with the members of Hydro's Corporate Management for investors and analysts.

Formal invitation and registration details will be provided at a later stage.

Investor contact
Contact Stian Hasle
Cellular +47 97736022
E-mail Stian.Hasle@hydro.com

Press contact
Contact Halvor Molland
Cellular +47 92979797
E-mail Halvor.Molland@hydro.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Norsk Hydro via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)