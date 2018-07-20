Norsk Hydro: Save the date - Capital Markets Day to be held in London on November 29-30, 2018

Save the dates for Norsk Hydro's Capital Markets Day 2018. The event will take place at the Andaz Hotel, London, UK, on November 29-30.



November 29 will consist of presentations held by Hydro's Corporate Management with an annual update on Hydro's activities as well as on the latest market developments and outlook. The presentations will be followed by Q&A sessions.



November 30 is reserved for one-on-one meetings with the members of Hydro's Corporate Management for investors and analysts.



Formal invitation and registration details will be provided at a later stage.



Investor contact

Contact Stian Hasle

Cellular +47 97736022

E-mail Stian.Hasle@hydro.com





Press contactContact Halvor MollandCellular +47 92979797E-mail Halvor.Molland@hydro.com