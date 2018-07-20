MasMovil Ibercom SA: MASMOVIL acquires spectrum from Eurona in the 3.5GHz frequency to offer 5G services

With this purchase, MASMOVIL reaches a total of 80MHz in the 3.5GHz frequency, the largest proportion of this spectrum per customer in Spain.

Will allow customers to enjoy faster Internet browsing speed on their mobile phones.

Additionally, the Company has reached some agreements with Eurona for the collaboration in fixed wireless and mobile telecom services.

Madrid, July 20th, 2018. - MASMOVIL announces the acquisition of 40MHz in the 3,4-3,8GHz ("3,5 GHz") band from Eurona Wireless Telecom, S.A ("Eurona"). The consideration for the acquisition amounts to 30M€.

With this new acquisition of spectrum, added with the one recently obtained after the purchase of Neutra, MASMOVIL Group already has 80MHz in the 3.5GHz band.

This important amount of spectrum places MASMOVIL Group and its brands -Yoigo, Pepephone, Llamaya and MASMOVIL- in an excellent position to face the future deployments of the new 5G technology. MASMOVIL has the highest proportion of this spectrum per customer of the Spanish market.

Benefits for customers

The acquisition of these new 40 MHz will allow MASMOVIL to continue improving the quality of its services. Their customers will enjoy a higher Internet browsing speed on their mobile phones. In addition, with this operation MASMOVIL will also have a bigger capacity to offer new services on its own mobile network.

"We can face with optimism the future arrival of 5G and we work to continue leading the customers satisfaction in Spain," said Meinrad Spenger, CEO of MASMOVIL.

The transaction is pending from the authorization from the Ministry of Economy and Businesses.

About MASMOVIL Group

MASMOVIL Group is the fourth largest converging telecommunications operator in Spain that provides fixed, mobile and broadband Internet services for residential, business and Wholesale, through its main brands: Yoigo, Pepephone, MÁSMÓVIL and Llamaya.

The group relies on a fiber/ADSL network for broadband and 3G and 4G network for mobile telephony. At present, it has more than 11 million fiber households and reaches 18 million homes with ADSL. The companies' 4G mobile network covers 98,5% of the Spanish population. The Group had more than 6 million customers in Spain by the end of March.

MASMOVIL received the award for the best fixed broadband operator by Grupo ADSL Zone, and the award for best fiber operator by the website, Grupo Informático, in 2017. Additionally, it is the operator with the fastest fiber network in Spain according to a study by the company, nPerf, and the operator with the fastest 3G+4G aggregated mobile network in Spain, according to a study by the company, Tutela.

For more information:

Fernando Castro +34.656.160.378

fernando.castro@masmovil.com