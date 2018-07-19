Redwood Trust Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, July 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will replace Financial Engines Inc. (NASD:FNGN) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, July 25. Private equity investment firm Hellman & Friedman is acquiring Financial Engines in a transaction completed today.Redwood Trust, operating as a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in mortgage banking activities. Headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Mortgage REITs Sub-Industry index.FOR MORE INFORMATION:David BlitzerManaging Director and Chairman of the Index CommitteeNew York, USA(+1) 212 438 3907david.blitzer@spglobal.comS&P Dow Jones Indicesindex_services@spglobal.comMedia Inquiriesspdji_communications@spglobal.comSOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices