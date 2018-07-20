The following information is based on a press release from Kinnevik AB (Kinnevik) published on July 20, 2018 and may be subject to change. The Extraordinary General Meetings (EGM) of Kinnevik held on July 16, 2018, approved an extra distribution, so that Kinnevik shareholders will receive approximately 0.05 shares in Modern Times Group AB (MTG) for every 1 (one) share held in Kinnevik. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Kinnevik (KINB). For further information please find attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=686588