Coastal Carolina National Bank: Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. Reports 34% Increase In Mid-Year Earnings

MYRTLE BEACH, SC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2018 / Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: CCNB), parent of Coastal Carolina National Bank ("CCNB"), announced today net income of $920,402 or $.15 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2018 compared to $684,424 or $.11 per diluted share for the same period one year ago, an increase of 34%.

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was $489,874 or $.08 per diluted share, compared to $397,731 or $.11 per diluted share for the same period one year ago, an increase of 23%.

Key Highlights

Loan growth of $14.3 million in the second quarter of 2018

Deposit growth of $29.4 million in the second quarter of 2018

Total assets increased $31.0 million to $362.5 million at June 30, 2018

Opened a retail branch location in the vibrant Greenville, SC market in the second quarter which is our seventh retail branch location

"We are very pleased with our strong financial performance in the second quarter of 2018. We experienced dramatic deposit growth of $29.4 million by providing our commercial depositors with innovative product solutions while also growing our retail client base in all of our markets. Our loan portfolio grew $14.3 million during the second quarter contributing to our 2018 year-to-date portfolio growth totaling $29.3 million. I am very proud of our entire CCNB team for the tremendous teamwork they demonstrated as we reached these new growth milestones for our company.

"We continue to focus on deposit and loan portfolio growth in a safe and sound manner in which enhancing shareholder value is our primary objective," said Laurence S. Bolchoz, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "The markets we serve are experiencing improving economic conditions, and we are eager to fulfill our role as a growing community bank to assist our clients in meeting their financial needs," Bolchoz said.

Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc.

Selected Financial Highlights

(unaudited)

June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 September 30, 2017 June 30, 2017 Balance Sheet (In Thousands) Total Assets $ 362,535 $ 331,541 $ 327,256 $ 322,268 $ 322,145 Investment Securities 24,976 23,314 24,046 24,925 23,437 Loans, net of unearned income (total loans) 278,551 264,242 249,219 242,854 235,985 Deposits 303,641 274,237 273,364 276,566 271,389 Shareholders' Equity 43,122 42,679 42,483 43,386 44,016 Total Shares Outstanding 5,592,617 5,592,617 5,592,617 5,590,117 5,590,117 Book Value per Share $ 7.71 $ 7.63 $ 7.60 $ 7.76 $ 7.87 Tangible Book Value Per Share $ 7.07 $ 6.99 $ 6.95 $ 7.11 $ 7.21 Selected % Increases 2nd Qtr 2018 1st Qtr 2018 4th Qtr 2017 3rd Qtr 2017 2nd Qtr 2017 Total Assets 9 % 1 % 2 % 0 % 7 % Total Loans 5 % 6 % 3 % 3 % 4 % Total Deposits 11 % 0 % -1 % 2 % 2 % For the For the For the For the For the Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2017 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 Earnings Breakdown (In Thousands) Total Interest Income $ 3,768 $ 3,501 $ 3,253 $ 7,269 $ 6,270 Total Interest Expense 674 551 517 1,225 1,003 Net Interest Income 3,094 2,950 2,736 6,044 5,267 Total Noninterest Income 358 296 375 654 698 Total Noninterest Expense 2,759 2,507 2,361 5,267 4,646 Provision for Loan Losses 93 189 201 282 312 Income Before Taxes 599 550 549 1,149 1,007 Taxes 109 119 152 229 323 Net Income $ 490 $ 431 $ 397 $ 920 $ 684 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.08 $ 0.07 $ 0.11 $ 0.15 $ 0.19 Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 5,974,200 5,974,200 3,688,118 5,974,200 3,675,509 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 September 30, 2017 June 30, 2017 Selected Bank Ratios Loan Loss Reserve to Total Loans 0.80 % 0.81 % 0.77 % 0.75 % 0.72 % Non-Performing Assets to Total Assets 0.35 % 0.23 % 0.23 % 0.05 % 0.05 % Net Charge-Offs to Total Loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.02 % 0.04 % 0.05 % Net Interest Margin (year to date) 3.89 % 3.91 % 3.85 % 3.90 % 3.97 %

About Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc.

Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Coastal Carolina National Bank, a Myrtle Beach-based community bank serving Horry, Georgetown, Aiken, Richland, Greenville, and Brunswick (NC) counties. Coastal Carolina National Bank is a locally operated financial institution focused on providing personalized service and offers a full range of banking services designed to meet the specific needs of individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. Headquartered in Myrtle Beach, SC, the Bank also has branches in Garden City, North Myrtle Beach, Conway, Aiken, Columbia, and Greenville, South Carolina. Through the substantial experience of our local management and Board of Directors, Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. seeks to enhance value for our shareholders, build lasting customer relationships, benefit our communities and give our employees a meaningful career opportunity. To learn more about the Company and its subsidiary bank, please visit our website at www.myccnb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation: the effects of future economic conditions; governmental fiscal and monetary policies; legislative and regulatory changes; the risks of changes in interest rates; successful merger integration; management of growth; fluctuations in our financial results; reliance on key personnel; our ability to compete effectively; privacy, security and other risks associated with our business. Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law

