Social Life Network, Inc.: Social Life Network Launches Social Network for International Futball Fans

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2018 / Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCQB: WDLF), a cloud-based social media and social network technology company based in Denver Colorado, announces the official launch of the FutPost.com soccer and futball social network.

Per its licensing agreement, Social Life Network is building and servicing niche sports-related social network platforms for Sports Social Network. The result this summer is FutPost.com; to be accessed by the more than 5 million futball and soccer teams worldwide, and an estimated 3.5 billion international fans.

The soccer and futball social network's official launch comes on the tail-end of the completion of the FIFA World Cup, as the fanbase yearns for better connectivity and social updates to their favorite players, teams and leagues.

"Our focus these past 7 months while building out the network platform has been to create smarter social networks that make it easier for teams, players and fans to connect with each other through the use of our A.I. driven engine," says Peter Bunting, CEO of Sports Social Network. He goes on to say, "We believe the launch of FutPost.com will change the social community aspect of the sport world-wide, because it can connect more than 3 billion international fans on a niche social network that doesn't currently exist anywhere in the world for soccer fans."

Social Life Network, Inc. has a technology license agreement in place that generates revenue based on 20% of the online advertising sales of FutPost.com, and will provide assistance to FutPost for user growth and ability to further monetize the soccer and futball social network.

About Social Life Network, Inc.

Social Life Network is an American for-profit corporation and an online social media and social networking service, based in Denver Colorado. The founders initially launched their social network platform in the emerging cannabis and hemp industry in 2013, but have expanded it to meet the growing demand for niche social networking in the real estate industry and a number of sports verticals. https://www.social-life-network.com/.

