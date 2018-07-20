Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2018) - GGX Gold (TSXV: GGX) (OTCQB: GGXXF) (FSE: 3SR2) has released additional results from the winter-spring diamond drilling program on the Gold Drop property, which is located 40 kilometres from Grand Forks, British Columbia in the Greenwood District.

The 2018 drilling program to date has been mainly focused on testing and defining the COD Vein, a Dentonia/Jewel style quartz vein. Trenching during 2017 exposed the northeast - southwest striking COD Vein for over 160 meter strike length.

The 2018 results are from drill holes COD18-27 through COD18-30 which tested continuation of the COD Vein south-southwest of the 2017 trench, and drill holes EVE18-5 and EVE18-6, which tested the Everest Vein, also located in the southwest zone. A highlight from these analytical results is an intersection of 11.3 grams per tonne gold, 125 grams per tonne silver and 69.3 grams per tonne tellurium over a 0.51 meter core length in hole COD18-28, located approximately 50 meters southwest of the area of 2017 trenching. COD18-28 is located approximately 120 meters southwest of hole COD17-14 which intersected the 4.59 grams per tonne gold over 16.03 meters, including 10.96 grams per tonne gold over 5.97 meters.

The highlight of the 2018 drilling program to date is 14.62 grams per tonne gold, 150.2 grams per tonne silver and 102.0 grams per tonne tellurium over 2.1 meter core length in hole COD18-3 at the COD Vein.

The current drill program is also testing the continuation of the Everest Vein, located approximately 600 meters southwest of the COD Vein worksite, which was first discovered by company prospectors during 2017. Chip samples collected in 2017 across the approximate 0.4 meter wide vein exposure returned up to 52.8 grams per tonne gold and 377 grams per tonne silver while a grab sample of a quartz vein boulder broken off the outcrop by the excavator returned 81.8 grams per tonne gold and 630 grams per tonne silver.

Another highlight from the recently received results is an intersection of 10.55 grams per tonne gold, 98 grams per tonne silver and 82 grams per tonne tellurium over a 0.45 meter core length in hole EVE18-5.

This gold bearing intersection is a quartz breccia.

The results listed in this table are highlights from holes COD18-28 to COD18-30 and EVE18-5 and EVE18-6. Since true widths cannot be accurately determined from the information available the core lengths were reported.

Table 1

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.ggxgold.com, contact Jack Singh, Investor Relations, at 604-720-6598, or by email at ir@ggxgold.com.

