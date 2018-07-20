Regulatory News:

Gecina's (Paris:GFC) 2018 Half Year Report can be consulted on downloaded from the Group's website (www.gecina.fr) in the section Investors Publications and press releases Financial reports and reference document.

It is also available free of charge upon request:

by mail: Gecina 16, rue des Capucines 75002 Paris

by email: actionnaire@gecina.fr

by phone: 0 800 800 976 (toll-free number only available in France)

Gecina, a leading real estate group

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.8 billion euros at end-June 2018, with nearly 93% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its community commitments, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and supporting all forms of disability.

Gecina

French limited company (société anonyme) with a share capital of 571,221,757.50 euros

Registered office: 14-16, rue des Capucines, 75002 Paris, France

Paris trade and company register: 592 014 476

