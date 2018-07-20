(NYSE:MANU) Following the successful launch of MUTV on iOS, Android and MUTV.com last season, Manchester United has expanded its award winning MUTV network by making it available on four new platforms: Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku and Xbox.

These additional platforms provide Manchester United's fans the ability to watch MUTV from the comfort of their living room, without a cable or satellite pay TV subscription. There is growing trend for younger audiences in particular to access programming via the internet through platforms such as these. Existing subscribers to the MUTV app and web platforms can access these new platforms for free via a universal login feature which allows the same login details to be used across several devices.

This continued expansion provides MUTV access to a new demographic of the club's fanbase in the US and selected countries across Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa.

MUTV will further be introducing a wide range of new on-demand categories including matchday programming and highlights, a library of classic matches, MUFC Original films, celebrity features and much more. Moreover, a selection of this content will be available for free enabling non-subscribers to also stream videos and deepen their engagement with the Club.

Subscribers to MUTV will be able to watch all of Manchester United's Tour 2018 fixtures live, including the International Champions Cup games with AC Milan, Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Manchester United's CEO of Media, Phil Lynch comments:

"The continued expansion of MUTV and the launch on these platforms expands our reach, opens up new audiences, and provides our fans easy access to our award winning on-demand and linear programming, without having to leave their set-top-box environment."

For more information on how to subscribe visit MUTV.com.

Ends

About Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 140-year heritage we have won 66 trophies, enabling us to develop the world's leading sports brand and a global community of 659 million followers. Our large, passionate community provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, new media mobile, broadcasting and match day.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180720005266/en/

Contacts:

Manchester United

Kate Lowe

+44 (0) 161 868 8427

kate.lowe@manutd.co.uk