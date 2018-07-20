sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 20.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 586 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1.564,47 Euro		-15,77
-1,00 %
WKN: 906866 ISIN: US0231351067 Ticker-Symbol: AMZ 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1.559,96
1.560,55
17:49
1.560,25
1.561,22
17:48
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC
AMAZON.COM INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMAZON.COM INC1.564,47-1,00 %
APPLE INC164,18-0,98 %
MICROSOFT CORPORATION91,77+1,39 %
ROKU INC43,11+1,99 %