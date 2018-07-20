Imperial Minerals Plc - Director's share purchase and Board Roles

20 July 2018

Imperial Minerals Plc

("Imperial" or the "Company")

Director's share purchase and Board Roles

Imperial advises that it has been notified on 18 July 2018, that Melissa Sturgess purchased on that date, 9,230,000 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p in the Company at a price of 1 pence per share. As a result of the transaction, Melissa is interested in 9,230,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 29.00% of the issued share capital of the Company.

The 9,230,000 Ordinary Shares are held in Palace Trading Investments Limited, a company which is beneficially owned by Melissa Sturgess and members of her family.

Further to the appointments of Michael Langoulant and Melissa Sturgess as directors of the Company, as announced on 12 July 2018, the Company confirms that Michael Langoulant is an executive director and Melissa Sturgess is a non-executive director. An independent non-executive director is due to be appointed to the board in the near future.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

