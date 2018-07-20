Global Nutraceuticals Market Growth CAGR of 11.95% During 2018 - 2023 - ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, July 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Over the recent years, the global nutraceuticals industry has been growing rapidly as the global sales of Functional Beverages, Functional Food and Dietary Supplements have been witnessing rapid growth. According to the research report, "Global Nutraceuticals Market - Analysis By Type (Functional Beverages, Functional Food, Dietary Supplements), Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)", global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 11.95% during 2018 - 2023.

Company Analysis - Danone, Abbott Nutrition, Amway, Yakut, Nestle S.A., DuPont, DSM, GlaxoSmithKline, Monster Beverages Corporation, BASF

Among all the segments, Functional Beverages currently dominates the Nutraceuticals market and will continue with decent growth in forecasted period. Among the regions, North America accounts for the largest share of the global market in 2017, with factors such as increasing aged population and high prevalence of lifestyle disease like diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and obesity in North American countries raising the demand for nutraceuticals.

The report titled "Global Nutraceuticals Market - Analysis By Type (Functional Beverages, Functional Food, Dietary Supplements), Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023)" has covered and analysed the potential of nutraceuticals Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, and challenges in the global nutraceuticals market. Additionally, the report also highlights the company profiles of various leading companies across the globe along with product benchmarking. Moreover, this report has also covered global and regional market size and share of the online and offline distribution channels.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Nutraceuticals Market By Type (Functional Beverages, Functional Food and Dietary Supplements). The report also analyses the global nutraceuticals market by distribution channels (online, offline) and by sub-segments that includes Functional Beverages (Fortified Juices, Fortified Dairy Drinks, Fortified Non-Carbonated Drinks), Functional Food (Probiotic Fortified Food, Omega Fatty Acid Containg Food), and Dietary Supplements (Vitamins and Minerals, Protein Supplements, Herbal Supplements). The report assesses the nutraceuticals market by regions (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) and by countries (U.S, Canada, Germany, U.K, Italy, China, Japan, India).

Scope of the Report

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics - Drivers and Restraints

Competitive Landscape

Another related research report Nutraceuticals: Global Markets to 2023 Report Includes:

- 60 data tables and 44 additional tables

- A detailed overview of the global market for nutraceuticals and other food processing technologies

- Country specific data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, U.K., Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, and Australia

- Assess global nutraceutical market based on key product segments such as functional foods, functional beverages and dietary supplements

- Information on recent developments, alliances, joint ventures, and mergers and acquisitions in the global nutraceutical market

- A look at the impact of regulatory, environmental, and legislative issues impacting the global market

- Identification of trends and opportunities in the food, beverage, and supplement (FBS) market for all stakeholders

- Profiles of major market players and their core competencies in the nutraceutical market, including Abbott Laboratories Inc., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Mead Johnson Nutrition Co., Nestle Nutrition, Omega Protein Corp., and Zymes LLC.

