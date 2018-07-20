Hangzhou invites you to savor Green Tea, MICE will have explosive growth in the post-G20 Summit Era

BEIJING, July 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On 22nd May, the Second China International Tea expo, which lasted for 5 days, was successfully concluded in Hangzhou which is located in Zhejiang province. The expo attracted 151,000 visitors, achieved 99.43 tons of trading volume of tea and generated RMB103 million yuan in turnover.

As the largest, most influential and most authoritative tea event in China, the expo attracted 30 countries and regions worldwide to participate, while holding more than 10 theme activities and over 70 brand promotions. It allowed the world to have one more chance to feel the pulse of the Chinese culture and experience the development vitality of contemporary China through a tealeaf.

As a famous production area of green tea, Hangzhou has integrated the organic tea industry, tea economy, tea ecology and tea culture. Many famous teas are produced in Hangzhou, and the amount of green tea exports occupies a high percentage of the whole country. It is definitely worthy of the name "Hangzhou, Tea home of the world".

Tea has no borders. Tea is one of the three major beverages in the world, not only in China, but the world. At present, there are more than 60 tea producing countries and regions in the world, with nearly 5 million hectares of tea planting area, about 6 million tons of output and over 2 million tons of trade volume. Tea has become a pillar in the agricultural economy of many countries, especially developing countries. Tea culture has become common around the world. Just as what undersecretary of Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of People's Republic of China said in the expo, tea is a good window. A tealeaf accomplishes an industry and enriches the people.

The expo actively responds to the initiative of "One Belt and One Road", greatly enhancing the international influence of Chinese tea culture. Hangzhou will have a new label since it will become the permanent host city of the tea expo. The G20 summit gave Hangzhou the chance to exhibit its unique charm and splendor of the intersection of history and modernity to the world. The new identity of the permanent host city further proves that Hangzhou is qualified to accommodate international conferences on the highest level.

Hangzhou, a city famed for its landscape, is also a city of innovation and vitality and has undoubtedly established a unique foundation for building its self as an international conference city.

In 2017 China (Hangzhou) Conference and Incentive Travel Industry Fair, Hangzhou signed up more than 150 international conferences. In the coming years, a large number of international and domestic conferences will be held in Hangzhou, which is expected to host 60,000 guests from all over the world. Hangzhou will usher in a "Golden Age" in the tourism industry.