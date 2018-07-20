Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 20 July 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 48,188 Highest price paid per share (pence): 24.7500 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 24.4500 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 24.5925

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,411,205,367 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,411,205,367 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

20 JULY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 2580 24.50 16:09:05 London Stock Exchange 2407 24.55 15:50:19 London Stock Exchange 2301 24.50 15:20:39 London Stock Exchange 352 24.50 15:15:47 London Stock Exchange 908 24.50 15:15:47 London Stock Exchange 971 24.50 15:15:47 London Stock Exchange 2773 24.60 14:07:32 London Stock Exchange 7938 24.60 14:05:15 London Stock Exchange 2208 24.60 13:45:59 London Stock Exchange 6044 24.60 13:45:59 London Stock Exchange 1228 24.60 13:11:06 London Stock Exchange 2729 24.60 13:02:20 London Stock Exchange 2716 24.60 13:02:20 London Stock Exchange 2613 24.60 13:02:20 London Stock Exchange 4918 24.70 12:39:23 London Stock Exchange 2674 24.75 10:02:43 London Stock Exchange 2828 24.45 08:40:11 London Stock Exchange

-Ends-