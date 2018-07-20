sprite-preloader
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

London, July 20

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:20 July 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):48,188
Highest price paid per share (pence):24.7500
Lowest price paid per share (pence):24.4500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):24.5925

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,411,205,367 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,411,205,367 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

20 JULY 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
258024.5016:09:05London Stock Exchange
240724.5515:50:19London Stock Exchange
230124.5015:20:39London Stock Exchange
35224.5015:15:47London Stock Exchange
90824.5015:15:47London Stock Exchange
97124.5015:15:47London Stock Exchange
277324.6014:07:32London Stock Exchange
793824.6014:05:15London Stock Exchange
220824.6013:45:59London Stock Exchange
604424.6013:45:59London Stock Exchange
122824.6013:11:06London Stock Exchange
272924.6013:02:20London Stock Exchange
271624.6013:02:20London Stock Exchange
261324.6013:02:20London Stock Exchange
491824.7012:39:23London Stock Exchange
267424.7510:02:43London Stock Exchange
282824.4508:40:11London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


