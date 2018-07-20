EnBW International Finance B.V. / EnBW International Finance B.V.: Half-yearly report 2018 . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
In accordance with the Transparency Directive (Directive 2004/109/EC), as amended by the Transparency Directive Amending Directive (Directive 2013/50/EU), and following the choice of EnBW International Finance B.V. for The Netherlands as Home Member State, EnBW International Finance B.V. hereby informs that the half-year financial reports for the period 1 January 2018 till 30 June 2018 have been filed on 20 July 2018 with the Autoriteit Financiële Markten (AFM) in The Netherlands and are available on the internet site:
https://www.enbw.com/company/investors/news-and-publications/publications/index.html (https://www.enbw.com/company/investors/news-and-publications/publications/index.html)
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: EnBW International Finance B.V. via Globenewswire
--- End of Message ---
EnBW International Finance B.V.
Amsterdam The Netherlands
WKN: 250028;ISIN: XS0158789916;