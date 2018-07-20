The global crop harvesting robots market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of more than 20% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing focus on farm mechanization. Agricultural mechanization is integral to the modernization of agriculture. Machines are steadily replacing people in agriculture in various countries and have significantly reshaped the agricultural landscape. The productivity of the farm has a direct relationship with the efficient utilization of farm implements. Agricultural mechanization is the process of utilizing agricultural machinery to mechanize work. It helps in improving the timeliness of operations and increases the quality of production.

This market research report on the global crop harvesting robots market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing popularity of solar-powered crop harvesting robots as one of the key emerging trends in the global crop harvesting robots market:

Global crop harvesting robots market: Growing popularity of solar-powered crop harvesting robots

Solar-powered crop harvesting robots reduce the costs of farmers. Autonomous robots have a high maintenance cost. It can be difficult for smallholder farms to afford such robots. Hence, research organizations are working on manufacturing solar-powered agricultural robots.

"The University of Sydney developed Ladybird, a solar-powered agricultural robot covered by an arch of solar photovoltaics. The Ladybird has sensing systems to map a vegetable farm and detect, classify, and target individual weeds. It also undertakes targeted spot spraying. The robot can monitor crop health and help cultivate vegetable crops with the use of robotic arm that can pick weeds and cultivate. The availability of such crop harvesting robots that can work with solar energy can help in reducing the operational costs and energy consumption, thereby benefitting farmers," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on agricultural equipment.

Global crop harvesting robots market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global crop harvesting robots market by products (fruit and vegetable harvesting robots and grain harvesting robots) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The fruit and vegetable harvesting robot segments occupied more than 60% of the market share. Fruits and vegetables harvesting robots can be used as an effective solution by programming the robots to harvest only those fruits and vegetables that are ready to be consumed.

