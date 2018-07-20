Fertility Test Market to Flourish at 7.2% CAGR to 2023 - Key Trends and Industry Insights

PUNE, India, July 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ReportsnReports.com adds the global fertility test market is projected to reach USD 583.1 million by 2023 from USD 411.8 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.2%. Growth in the fertility test market can be attributed to factors, such as increasing first-time pregnancy age, launch of advanced, easy-to-use fertility monitors with high accuracy, and increasing awareness about fertility testing.

SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics (Switzerland), Church & Dwight (US), & Prestige Brands Holdings (US) held the leading position in fertility test market. These companies adopted product launches, enhancements, and acquisitions as their key growth strategies in the past three years. include Valley Electronics (Germany), Geratherm Medical (Germany), Hilin Life Products (US), Fairhaven Health (US), Fertility Focus (UK), bioZhena (US), TaiDoc Technology (Taiwan), UEBE Medical (Germany), AdvaCare Pharma (US), Ava (Switzerland), Babystart (UK), and Sensiia (UK) are some of the other major players operating in this market.

Geographically, fertility test market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), & Rest of the World. The APAC market is expected to register highest growth rate during forecast period. Fast growth of this segment is mainly due to growing number of women suffering from lifestyle disorders, increasing healthcare expenditure in these regions, rising funding/investments for the development of fertility and ovulation monitors.

The fertility test market based on product, mode of purchase, application, end user, and region. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth. It analyzes opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Additionally, factors such as the growing use of fertility monitoring devices for contraception, rising awareness about the benefits of ovulation monitors through social media, marketing campaigns, and e-commerce sites are increasing the adoption of fertility test in this region. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR as growing number of women suffering from lifestyle disorders, rising funding/investments for the development of fertility and ovulation monitors; and manufacturers and suppliers of fertility testing products are shifting their focus towards the Asian market.

The report covers the fertility test market across four key geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the global market in 2018. The decline in fertility rate, rising first-time pregnancy age, and high prevalence of PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome) among North American women are few of the major factors contributing the large share of this regional segment.

Fertility test market is divided into two segments prescription-based and non-prescription/OTC-based. In 2018, non-prescription/OTC-based segment is expected to account for a larger share of market. Large share can be attributed to factors such as increasing patient preference for home- and remote monitoring, e-commerce availability, confidentiality, & accessibility of test results, & growing initiatives taken by leading market players to develop easy-to-use and accurate products.

