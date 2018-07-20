The global polymer pipes market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180720005394/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global polymer pipes market from 2018-2022.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the rapidly growing construction industry. The growth of the global construction market is being driven by developed economies that are focused on improving their existing infrastructure. The overall development of the world economy is supporting the growth of the global construction market, which includes residential, commercial and industrial segments. Factors such as low-interest rates, changes in the global economic environment, along with the increased direct real estate investment from institutional investors are expected to drive the global construction market in the future.

This market research report on the global polymer pipes market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the acceptance of engineering-grade flexible materials as one of the key emerging trends in the global polymer pipes market:

Global polymer pipes market: Acceptance of engineering-grade flexible materials

Engineering-grade flexible materials are increasingly gaining acceptance in oil and gas applications. These materials possess high chemical, corrosion, and wear-resistance, low weight, and mechanical properties such as high tensile and yield strength compared with metals and are cost-effective, which have made these a viable option for various applications in the oil and gas industry.

"Products such as coiled and umbilical tubing and risers, which were predominantly manufactured using only steel, are currently being fabricated using flexible composites. This increases in acceptance of engineering-grade flexible materials will help in establishing the market for high-performance flexible pipes once they become cost-effective, when compared to steel," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on plastics, polymers, and elastomers.

Global polymer pipes market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global polymer pipes market by application (construction, oil and gas, and agriculture) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The construction segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 53% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 45% of the market share. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to increase during 2018-2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180720005394/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com