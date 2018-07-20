System design integrates new technologies for innovative turboprop aircraft

Parker Aerospace, a business segment of Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that its Fluid Systems Division was awarded the bleed air control system (BACS), a major component of the environmental control system, for Textron Aviation's Cessna Denali turboprop aircraft. The Denali BACS controls the flow and temperature of bleed air from the aircraft's engine that serves to pressurize the cabin. The system includes four valves and an electronic controller.

Having successfully completed the development-testing phase, Parker Aerospace's BACS modulates high-pressure bleed air from the engine, which is used to draw cool ambient air from outside the aircraft as it takes off. Once the outside air pressure is too low to draw in and the bleed air temperatures are cooler, the BACS will transition to use only low-pressure bleed air to pressurize the cabin. At very high altitudes, the BACS will also supplement the low-pressure air with additional high-pressure air as required to meet flow requirements.

The system's ability to measure and respond to constantly changing variables is what sets it apart. To enable Parker's controller software to make decisions about which air sources to draw upon in a given flight scenario, special sensors were engineered that measure the mass air flow rate and the temperature of the air.

Another challenge was using electronically actuated valves in a hot environment. To keep heat away from the electronics, the valves use standoffs made of a unique ceramic material to hold the actuators. This ceramic has a thermal conductivity one-third that of titanium, a thermal expansion rate similar to stainless steel, and a tensile strength similar to aluminum and so proved to be an ideal candidate for the standoffs at a lower cost than titanium or mica alternatives.

In addition to its in-house design and manufacturing activities, Parker is working closely with its suppliers to optimize other system components, such as the efficient and reliable high-temperature stepper motor used to drive the flow control valves.

"The Cessna Denali is expanding the envelope in turboprop aircraft design and performance, and Parker's bleed air control system reflects that commitment to innovation," said Joe Stilla, pneumatics project engineer, for the Parker Aerospace Fluid Systems Division. "We invested significantly in the up-front design of the system and were able to demonstrate the effectiveness of our solution to Cessna. The Denali program will be a significant piece of business for us, and we believe the win can lead to additional opportunities for Parker."

The Parker Aerospace stand is in Hall 4, #4660, at the Farnborough International Air Show, July 16-22, 2018.

