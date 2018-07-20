The global m-learning market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 23% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180720005397/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global m-learning market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the flexibility of use. Technological advances and the increase in the use of the internet for communication have given the students multiple platforms for learning, including m-learning. The use of mobile devices is changing the way of learning. The m-learning content has a short duration, and the content is presented in modules. This avoids the monotony caused by the long duration of sessions. The small and crisp lessons will help tutors convey the learning effectively to the students.

This market research report on the global m-learning market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the improvements in m-learning through big data analytics as one of the key emerging trends in the global m-learning market:

Global m-learning market: Improvements in m-learning through big data analytics

The collection of data in m-learning does not take a lot of time and resources. The data which is naturally available is easily collected. Big data includes the characteristics such as velocity, volume, variety, and value. In m-learning it is very easy to track the behavior of students by collecting the login times, the time spent on a single page, and the number of times a video or picture is viewed. This data can suggest the improvements to be made in the content and the method of teaching.

"Big data has been an integral part of the learning process, and the introduction of m-learning has increased the use of big-data analytics. The analytics can give m-learning providers an opportunity to improve their services. The data related to the learning behavior of students can help offer customized sessions to students," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on K-12 and higher education.

Global m-learning market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global m-learning market by end-user (corporate, higher education, and K-12) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas dominated the market in 2017, with a market share of close to 40%. Despite the lowest market share in 2017, APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180720005397/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com