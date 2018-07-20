Technavio analysts forecast the global heliport lighting market to grow at a CAGR of close to 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The evolving additive manufacturing technologies is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global heliport lighting market 2018-2022. LEDs are considered better than other light sources in terms of life and performance. However, the costs of solid-state lighting systems run high mainly due to the mechanical complexity of LED-based lamps, which add high manufacturing costs to the expense of the LEDs and thermal, optical, and driver components. Molded interconnect device technology is capable of offering new possibilities in terms of design freedom along with reductions in production costs for LED lamps. Indeed, the technology enables 3D structures and works with varied construction materials.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global heliport lighting market is the varied use of heliports:

Global heliport lighting market: Varied use of heliports

Strategically placed heliports facilitate effectual disaster management. The heliports support in the rapid deployment of security or disaster management forces in case of catastrophes, such as fire, earthquake, floods, and industrial accidents, preventing the loss of life and property. In calamity-struck areas, heliports are used as a base to supply food and water to the affected mass and to perform rescue operation and deploy medical support. Moreover, forest fires can be suppressed quickly with effective rotorcraft activities. Since a significant amount of water cannot be carried by the helicopter from a distance, the heliports can be used to supply the necessary water reserve.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on aerospace products, "Helicopters are being increasingly used as aerial ambulances across medical facilities, owing to the growth of the global healthcare technologies and services market. These are particularly useful for patients that require immediate medical attention. Such helicopters also cater to needful patients from remote areas where local facilities are absent or inappropriate."

Global heliport lighting market: Segmentation analysis

The global heliport lighting market research report provides market segmentation by technology (LED lighting and traditional lighting) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The LED lighting segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 72% of the market. This technology segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 74% of the market share. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to decrease during 2018-2022.

