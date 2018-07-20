1st Capital Bank Announces "People Bank with People" Commercial is Finalist for an American Bankers Association Bank Marketing Video Award

SALINAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2018 / 1st Capital Bank (OTC PINK: FISB) is a finalist for an American Bankers Association Bank Marketing Video Award. The Bank's commercial 'People Bank with People' first aired in February, 2018, and showcases four of the Bank's employees participating in hobbies they are passionate about outside of banking.

The American Bankers Association Bank Marketing Video Awards are a unique opportunity for banks of all sizes from around the nation to submit their commercials for both professional and public voting. There were 400 entries this year with only three finalists from California and six in 1st Capital Bank's asset category ($500 million - $1 billion). In the first round, the videos are scored by a panel of 90 Certified Financial Marketing Professionals. In the second round, the public may vote. The votes, combined with the panelist's scores, will determine the winners to be announced on September 23, 2018.

'We are thrilled to be recognized by the panelists at the ABA,' said Thomas E. Meyer, President and CEO of 1st Capital Bank. 'This is an affirmation of our belief that our people are our biggest asset. People bank with our people because of the passion they exhibit and because of our shared values, in addition to the professional expertise and service they deliver. We are tremendously proud of our bankers, and are pleased to showcase them as members of the community.'

The link for public voting will be open until July 31, 2018 and can be found on 1st Capital Bank's website.

About 1st Capital Bank

The Bank's primary target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast Region of California. The Bank provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. Small Business Administration ('SBA') and the U.S. Department of Agriculture ('USDA'). A full suite of deposit accounts is also available, complemented by robust cash management services. The Bank operates full service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, and San Luis Obispo. The Bank's corporate offices are located at 150 Main Street, Suite 150, Salinas CA 93901. The Bank's website is www.1stCapital.bank. The main telephone number is 831.264.4000.

Member FDIC / Equal Opportunity Lender / SBA Preferred Lender

