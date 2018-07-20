Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2018) - FANDOM SPORTS Media (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ42) ("FANDOM SPORTS" or the "Company") has accepted the resignation of COO and director, Mr. Allen Ezer, and in conjunction with Mr. Ezer's resignation, has terminated the Services Agreement with Lumina Global Partners Inc., a company wholly owned by Mr. Ezer. The Company wishes Mr. Ezer all the best in his future endeavors and thanks him for his many contributions over the past year. The Company has commenced recruitment to fill the vacancy created and will announce a replacement in the near future.

