Palmer Administration Needs More Agents To Keep Up With Demand

OCEAN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2018 / Palmer Administration plans to hire additional agents to sell their extended auto protection plans after their CEO Michael Shaftel is praised for the companies fantastic first half of the year.

These contracts act as manufacturer's warranties, except they frequently offer benefits that manufacturers do not provide for their vehicles.

The company is based in New Jersey, so the hiring is expected to broaden the company's reach.

Palmer Adminstration and their extended service contract business can be summed up in the following manner: "Our business is currently very strong, but there are several areas in the country where we have significantly fewer customers. We plan to hire additional agents in these underserved areas to extend our reach and provide affordable auto protection plans to more consumers." According to Shaftel.

It is easy to see why the company might struggle to keep up with demand. They allow consumers to tailor their protection specifically to their needs and budget.

For example, the Basic Plan covers only vital engine components. This is the perfect option for anybody with an older vehicle in need of protection against a costly engine repair bill. It's cheaper than other options while providing peace of mind on the road.

Drivers with newer vehicles would benefit more from Royal Select coverage, which includes all major automotive components plus many of the complex electronics found on newer vehicles.

If that's still not enough, the Elite Exclusionary Plan is so comprehensive that it lists what it doesn't cover, rather than what it does. The few things that aren't covered are basic maintenance issues such as light bulbs, paint, and upholstery. These are fairly cheap to address yourself should the need arise.

Agents will be able to sell to a broad base with so many coverage levels to choose from. Palmer also offers flexible payment options, increasing the potential customer base even further.

Every plan carries additional extras that may be used as selling points as well. For example, customers can choose their own mechanic across the United States and Canada, make an unlimited number of claims over the life of their contract, and receive a stipend for room and board if their vehicle breaks down during a trip. Rental reimbursements are also available for drivers who would prefer to continue their trip unabated.

In addition, Roadside Assistance is included with every contract. This covers a variety of essential services, including towing and a jump start. The company's customer service team is also friendly, knowledgeable, and helpful, striving to ensure a pleasant experience whenever contacted. Many drivers like knowing that customer service will be easy to work with before purchasing protection.

Finally, Palmer is a name that agents and consumers alike can trust. They offer A-rated insurance and over 30 years of experience in the industry, claims that competing firms simply cannot match.

Anybody interested in learning more about selling these extended service contracts, or purchasing one for their own vehicle, is encouraged to contact the company using the information provided below.

