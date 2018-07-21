Technavio has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the urinary incontinence therapeutics market. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat familial adenomatous polyposis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180721005011/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the drug development pipeline for urinary incontinence, including a detailed study of the pipeline molecules. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This report by Technavio presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market in the future.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Urinary incontinence therapeutics: Market overview

Damage in the pelvic floor muscles and the urethral sphincter or weak bladder nerve can lead to unintentional passing of urine, which is known as urinary incontinence. Several research studies have shown that pregnancy and childbirth could damage or weaken the pelvic floor muscles, which may lead to urinary incontinence in women. Similarly, men with prostate cancer are prone to urinary incontinence. Obesity is another factor that can cause urinary incontinence in both men and women. The prevalence of urinary incontinence in the older population (aged 60 years old and above) is high owing to chronic diseases such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, diabetes, and anxiety. Such chronic disease can weaken bladder nerves and muscles, which, in turn, can lead to urinary incontinence. Urinary incontinence can cause mental trauma, thereby leading to physical inactivity and emotional stress. Also, it increases the personal expenditure or average direct cost for an individual in the form of purchasing a huge number of continence pads.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, "Studies have found that men are more likely to develop urinary incontinence with age owing to prostate cancer. As per a renowned research, one in three older men has the problem of unintentional or accidental passing of urine in the US. An individual with the problem can either opt for therapeutic drug or undergo a surgery for the treatment of urinary incontinence. However, it is observed that majority of the individuals opt for a therapeutic drug, which is cheaper than surgery."

Urinary incontinence therapeutics: Segmentation analysis

This pipeline analysis report segments the urinary incontinence therapeutics market based on therapies employed (monotherapy), RoA (oral, intradetrusor injection, intramuscular injection, parenteral, periurethral injection, sublingual, and transurethral intrasphincteric injection), therapeutic modality (small molecule, biological, call therapy, and stem cell), targets (androgen receptor, cholinesterase, 5-HT receptor, G-protein receptor, and norepinephrine reuptake), MoA (cell replacement, androgen receptor modulator, anticholinergic, 5-HT4 agonist and 5-HT3 antagonist, and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor), geographical segmentation (France, UK, Italy, Germany, Czech Republic, Poland, the US and Belgium) and recruitment status (recruiting, active, not recruiting, not yet recruiting, and completed). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development

Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed

RoA

Therapeutic modality

Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status

Gender

Age

Key Companies

Type of players

Company overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180721005011/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com