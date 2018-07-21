The board of directors of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) has its board member, Sergio Marchionne, and his family in our thoughts and prayers during this challenging time.

We congratulate our board chairman, Louis Camilleri, as he assumes the role of CEO of Ferrari S.p.A. The long term relationship between our two companies is deep and meaningful and we look forward to continued business collaboration. Mr. Camilleri will continue to serve as non-executive chairman of the PMI board.

Philip Morris International: Who We Are

We are a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the United States of America. We're building our future on smoke-free products. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities and scientific substantiation, we aim to ensure that our smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. Our vision is that these products ultimately replace cigarettes. For more information, see our PMI and PMIScience websites

