F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: Roche receives CE Mark for its Accu-Chek Solo micropump system

The Accu-Chek Solo micropump is a small, tube-free insulin delivery system that offers users the choice to bolus directly from the pump or from the fully-functional handheld as well as to detach and re-attach the pump without wasting insulin.

The Accu-Chek Solo micropump integrates with Roche's digital health solutions contributing to a more effective and personalised diabetes management.

Basel, 23 July 2018- Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) announced today that it has received CE Mark for its Accu Chek Solo micropump system. The company will initiate the pilot commercialisation phase for its innovative insulin delivery system in Austria, Poland, Switzerland and the UK in the coming weeks and is conducting a clinical study in several European countries.



"This important milestone will enable us to further expand access to insulin pump therapy to those people with diabetes who can benefit most from this therapy option - so they can spend more time in their ideal target range and experience an improved quality of life," says Roland Diggelmann, CEO Roche Diagnostics. "The new modular design of our Accu-Chek Solo micropump system responds to the needs of people with diabetes for more discretion and flexibility."



The Accu-Chek Solo micropump system allows for convenience and personalisation in insulin pump therapy while contributing to a more targeted and effective diabetes management. It offers the functionalities of a traditional insulin pump alongside with the technological advancement of tube-free insulin delivery. The system consists of two parts: a small, lightweight and semi-disposable insulin micropump and a fully-featured remote control incorporating blood glucose monitoring and bolus advice. The system provides bolus insulin dosing both from the remote control or directly from the pump as well as the option to detach and re-attach the pump without wasting insulin. In addition, the system connects to Roche Diabetes Care's digital solutions such as the Accu-Chek Smart Pix system, providing decision and therapy support at the doctor's office with a proven tool for efficient, effective and personalised diabetes management. [1],[2]



About Roche Diabetes Care

Roche Diabetes Care is pioneering innovative diabetes technologies and services since more than 40 years. Being a global leader in integrated diabetes management, more than 5,000 employees in over 100 markets worldwide work every day to support people with diabetes and those at risk to achieve more time in their target range and experience true relief from the daily therapy routines. Roche Diabetes Care collaborates with caregivers, healthcare providers and payers to optimally manage this complex condition and contribute to sustainable care structures. Under the brand Accu-Chek and in collaboration with partners, Roche Diabetes Care creates value by providing integrated solutions to monitor glucose levels, deliver insulin and track as well as contextualize relevant data points for a successful therapy. By establishing a leading open ecosystem, connecting devices and digital solutions, Roche Diabetes Care will enable optimal personalised diabetes management and thus improve therapy outcomes. Since 2017, mySugr with its world leading mobile diabetes management app and services is part of Roche Diabetes Care. For more information, please visit www.accu-chek.com (https://www.accu-chek.com/) and www.mysugr.com (https://www.mysugr.com).



About Roche

Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people's lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics under one roof have made Roche the leader in personalised healthcare - a strategy that aims to fit the right treatment to each patient in the best way possible.



Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management.

Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. Thirty medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Roche has been recognised as the Group Leader in sustainability within the Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences Industry nine years in a row by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).



The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 100 countries and in 2017 employed about 94,000 people worldwide. In 2017, Roche invested CHF 10.4 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 53.3 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit www.roche.com (http://www.roche.com).



