Greenko Energies will set up India's largest Integrated Renewable Energy Project (IREP) in Andhra Pradesh at an investment of INR 150 billion (US$2.2 billion). Recently approved by the Andhra Pradesh government, the project will comprise 1,000 MW of solar energy, 550 MW of wind energy and 1,200 MW of standalone pumped storage capacities. It is expected to provide employment to 15,000 people during construction and 3,000 people after construction.Recognised as a mega industrial project, the Greenko wind-solar hybrid project has been allotted around 4,766 acres of land. However, the company must ...

