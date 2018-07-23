Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

HMS Group (HMSG) HMS Group: Board Change (approved) 23-Jul-2018 / 13:45 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. July 23, 2018 HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group") Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders HMS Group (LSE: HMSG)(the "Group"), the leading pump and compressor manufacturer and provider of flow control solutions and related services in Russia and the CIS, today announces that the following resolutions have been approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on July 23, 2018: 1) Mr. Ezio Vergani has been appointed as a Non- Executive Independent Director; 2) Mr. Giorgio Veronesi has been appointed as a Non- Executive Independent Director; *** About HMS Group HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as provider of flow control solutions and related services to the oil and gas, nuclear and thermal power generation and water utilities sectors in Russia and the CIS. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. It has participated in a number of large-scale infrastructure projects in Russia, including providing pumps and modular equipment to the Vankor oil field and pumping stations on recent trunk pipelines projects linking Russia's core oil producing areas to export ports on the Pacific Ocean and Baltic Sea. HMS Group's global depositary receipts ("GDRs") are listed under the symbol "HMSG" on the London Stock Exchange. For further information, please contact: Inna Kelekhsaeva Alexander Rybin Deputy Head of Capital markets Head of Capital markets Tel: +7 (495) 730-66-01 Tel: +7 (495) 730-66-01 capital-markets@hms.ru capital-markets@hms.ru ISIN: US40425X4079 Category Code: BOA TIDM: HMSG LEI Code: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53 Sequence No.: 5773 EQS News ID: 707009 End of Announcement EQS News Service

