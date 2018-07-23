Research Now SSI Named a Google Measurement Partner

Partner Solution Powered by First-Party Data Enhances Measurement of Brand Lift Ad Effectiveness on YouTube

DALLAS, July 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Now SSI, the global leader in digital market research data and data services, has been named one of the inaugural partners in Google's new Measurement Partner Program. The program gives advertisers a range of high quality choices for reliable third-party data and measurement solutions for transparent tracking of ad performance in an increasingly complex marketing environment. The partners were selected based on their ability to meet Google's rigorous standards for quality and accuracy, as well as for compliance with data privacy standards.

The new program aims to deliver a choice of trustworthy measurement options across seven specializations: viewability, reach, brand safety, brand lift, sales lift, app attribution and marketing mix modeling.

Research Now SSI's ADimension solution is approved specifically for measuring digital brand lift ad effectiveness on Google's YouTube marketing platform. Powered by Research Now SSI's extensive global data asset, ADimension will help YouTube advertisers better understand the performance of their digital ads and audiences, for better return on their investments and stronger brand relationships. One of the world's largest first-party data assets, Research Now SSI's permissioned, opted-in research data, enriched by integration with other data sets, represents the authentic voice of the consumer. Outside of YouTube, ADimension measures cross-media ad effectiveness, both online and offline.

"We are gratified and delighted to be recognized by Google as part of this innovative step forward in bringing high-quality, transparent measurement to advertisers," said Gary S. Laben, CEO of Research Now SSI. "The time has come to propel data-driven marketing toward fulfilling its promise for better accuracy, performance and customer relationships. We look forward to continued close collaboration with Google as we work to expand our initial step with them to channels beyond digital."

