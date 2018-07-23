The Company participated in the 2018 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity and took home four awards for advertising

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) ("Arcos Dorados" or the "Company"), the world's largest McDonald's franchisee operating in 20 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, received prominent recognition for its advertising when the Company was awarded four Cannes Lions Awards at the Cannes Lions International Creativity Festival, the advertising and marketing industry's most important global event. The Cannes Lions International Creativity Festival took place from June 18 through June 22, 2018 in Cannes, France.

Arcos Dorados received one silver and two bronze awards in the Creative Data category for its "Instagram Menu" campaign, created by São Paulo, Brazil-based agency DM9DDB, which integrated social media with the point of sale. Arcos Dorados replaced menu panels with real-time Instagram photos of customers enjoying distinct McDonald's sandwiches. The innovative initiative captivated customers, who uploaded images of themselves with comments about the campaign. "Instagram Menu" sparked an 80% spike in social media mentions and an approval rating of over 99%.

Arcos Dorados also received a silver award in the Outdoor category for the "Drive-Thru Truck" campaign, by São Paulo, Brazil-based agency DPZ&T- a project about a food truck that traveled through the streets of São Paulo, Brazil surprising people by delivering McDonald's products directly to their cars. The campaign video went viral, and was viewed over 9.5 million times, generating more than 70 million page views. By increasing the number of cars reached, it also drove higher sales.

"We are very proud to be recognized for the creative advertising initiatives and projects we carried out over the last year. They reflect the work and commitment of a team that aims higher every year, and seeks to anticipate the challenges facing our industry, said Dan Gertsacov, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer of Arcos Dorados.

The four awards won by Arcos Dorados are part of a total of 21 awards received by the global McDonald's system, which contribute to fostering the McDonald's brand worldwide.

The Cannes Lions Awards are the most established and coveted awards for the creative and marketing communications industry, with categories recognizing innovation, creativity, and originality in the advertising field. The Cannes jury's Gold, Silver and Bronze awards recognize outstanding entries in each category, with special mentions for campaigns that win the "Grand Prix" category. Cannes Lions trophies are recognized globally as the ultimate achievement in creativity which, according to Cannes, "gives 54% higher ROI than non-creatively awarded work."

The distinctions won help to grow the McDonald's brand, which, as measured by the Effie Effectiveness Index, has become the second "Most Effective" brand in the world. McDonald's has also moved from 22nd to 5th place on The Gunn Report, the global index of creative excellence in advertising, indicating that the company is one of world's most awarded brands.

