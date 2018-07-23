Pythian Achieves Cloud Migration Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Specialization Program

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Google Cloud Recognizes Pythian's Technical Proficiency and Proven Success In Cloud Migration

Pythian, a global IT company that helps businesses leverage disruptive data technologies to better compete, announced today that it has achieved the Cloud Migration Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Specialization Program. By earning this Partner Specialization , Pythian has proven their expertise and success in building customer solutions in the Cloud Migration field using Google Cloud Platform technology.

The Google Cloud Partner Specialization Program is designed to provide Google Cloud customers with qualified partners that have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven success in specialized solution and service areas.

Pythian was awarded the Google Cloud Platform Partner Specialization in Cloud Migration due to demonstrated success in building foundational architectures and then migrating significant numbers of customer workloads from either on-premise or other cloud providers to Google Cloud Platform.

"The Google Cloud Platform is changing how the world does business," said Vanessa Simmons, VP of Business Development at Pythian. "As a Google Cloud Migration Specialized Partner, we're able to help clients everywhere get the maximum benefit from GCP's full range of emerging technologies. Pythian has over twenty years' experience in data and deep expertise in GCP, and for our clients, that means a quick, easy and cost-efficient move to the cloud."

Recently, BBM selected Pythian to help them move their mission-critical IT infrastructure for Android, iOS and Windows consumer BBM from BlackBerry on-premise data centers in Canada to Google Cloud Platform (GCP) in Asia.

To learn more about Pythian's full range of expert services for Google Cloud Platform, including real use cases and specializations, visit us at Google NEXT, July 24-26th, 2018 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, booth S1324. Vanessa Simmons will also deliver a session titled Solution Selling Mindset - Moving from Product to Solution Selling on Monday, July 23, 2018 at 11:00 am PDT (room number 310-314).

Vanessa Simmons will be available for interviews at Google NEXT. To book an on-site interview call 613-897-9444 or email simmons@pythian.com.

About Pythian

Pythian is a global IT company that helps businesses leverage disruptive data technologies to better compete. Our services and software solutions unleash the power of cloud, data and analytics to drive better business outcomes. Our 20 years in data, commitment to hiring the best talent, and our deep technical and business expertise allow us to meet our client promise of using technology to deliver the best outcomes faster.

Vanessa Simmons, VP, Business Development, Pythian, +1-613-897-9444, simmons@pythian.com. Lesley Slack, Marketing Communications Manager, Pythian, +1-613-818-6855, slack@pythian.com