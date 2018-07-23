Regulatory News:

At its meeting of 23 July 2018, and acting on the recommendation of Dongfeng Motor International (DFG), the Supervisory Board of Groupe PSA (Paris:UG) appointed Mr. Li Shaozhu as DFG's permanent representative to replace Mr. Liu Weidong, who has resigned.

Mr. Li Shaozhu will represent Dongfeng Motor International for the remainder of the company's term, which will expire at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting to be held in 2022. As a member of the Supervisory Board, he will contribute his experience in human resources and corporate social responsibility (CSR), as well as his knowledge of manufacturing and the automotive industry.

The Supervisory Board also decided to act on the recommendation of the Global Group Works Council on 22 June 2018 to appoint Mr. Christian Lafaye as a member representing employees on the Supervisory Board. His four-year term will expire at the Global Group Works Council meeting in 2022. Mr. Christian Lafaye is replacing Jean-François Kondratiuk, whose term has expired.

Mr. Christian Lafaye has been working for Groupe PSA since 1976, and is based at the Sept-Fons plant. As a member of the Board, he will contribute his knowledge of the company and the automotive industry as well as that of employee representative bodies, having served as a member of the Sept-Fons Works Council for several terms over a period of 18 years, and then as a trade union representative.

The Supervisory Board appointed Mr. Li Shaozhu to serve on the Appointments, Compensation and Governance Committee, Mr. Christian Lafaye to serve on the Strategy Committee and the Asia Business Development Committee, and Mr. An Tiecheng to serve on the Strategy Committee in addition to acting as Chairman of the Asia Business Development Committee and member of the Finance and Audit Committee.

In addition, on the recommendation of DFM and in accordance with the shareholders' agreement, the Board has conferred the title of Vice-Chairman upon Mr. Li Shaozhu, the permanent representative of DFG and a member of the Supervisory Board.

The Board would like to express its heartfelt thanks to Mr. Liu and Mr. Kondratiuk for their positive contribution to the Board's work.

Detailed information on the membership of the Managing Board, the Supervisory Board and the committees can be found on the Company's website in the Governance section: https://www.groupe-psa.com/en/automotive-group/governance/.

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, PeugeotCitroënDSOpel and Vauxhall and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its 'Push to Pass' strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group's vision to be "a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships". An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia. Find out more at groupe-psa.com/en.

Media library: medialibrary.groupe-psa.com @GroupePSA_EN

Communications Division www.groupe-psa.com/en - +33 6 61 93 29 36- @GroupePSA_EN

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005620/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

Groupe PSA

Karine Douet, +33 6 61 64 03 83

karine.douet@mpsa.com