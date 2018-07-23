MPS Limited (MPS) has completed the acquisition of Tata Interactive Systems (TIS) AG and TIS GmbH. On May 31, 2018, MPS had completed the acquisition of TIS India, a business division of Tata Industries Limited (TIL). MPS has now completed the Tata Interactive transaction and has assumed full control of all entities.

Founded in 1991, TIS has established itself as a leader in technology-enabled learning. The organization is a strategic partner to its clients in solving their mission critical problems through effective learning. TIL had acquired the Swiss and German subsidiaries in 2005. Since then, these entities have gained a considerable presence in the European eLearning market. The Swiss subsidiary is a prominent player in the enterprise eLearning space and offers a unique platform, Quizbiz. The German subsidiary has established a strong presence in universities through its platform TOPSIM.

Rahul Arora, CEO of MPS Limited, said, "We are delighted that the acquisition of TIS AG and TIS GmbH has been completed almost a month ahead of our expected timeline. Unlike TIS, which was acquired through a wholly owned subsidiary of ours, we have acquired these entities directly through MPS Limited to maximize synergies in the areas of platform engineering and marketing. We see tremendous growth potential as the products offered by these entities can easily be offered in the US, where MPS already has a strong presence."

Pinaki Gupta, Head of TIS AG and Chief of Operations, TIS India, said, "TIS AG is the market leader in Switzerland in the development of regulatory and compliance training solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, professional services, defense, logistics, and telecom sectors. Under MPS, Zug will now be our European Headquarters for eLearning and defines our commitment to the local market. I am confident that we will see even greater success in Europe as part of the MPS family.

Manuel Pflumm, Managing Director, TIS GmbH, said, "I'm very proud of what TOPSIM has accomplished over the past 36 years, and I can't wait to see what lies ahead. The future of TOPSIM management simulation as an innovative learning tool is exciting, and the TOPSIM team is thrilled to be part of the MPS family who will help us to make it a reality. MPS understands our business, is willing to invest in our products, and has a strong track record in making publishing smarter through rich platform solutions, which will play a huge role in making TOPSIM even more valuable for our clients. During the post-acquisition phase, we are taking all necessary steps to ensure a smooth transition for our clients-our most important asset."

About MPS Limited

MPS is a leading provider of platforms and content solutions for the digital world and was established as an Indian subsidiary of Macmillan (Holdings) Limited in 1970. The extended service history as Macmillan's captive business allowed MPS to build unique capabilities and talents through strategic partner programs. Flash-forward, MPS is now a global partner to the world's leading enterprises, publishers, and platforms. The recent momentum developed after completion of the strategic sale of MPS by Macmillan in 2012 to the ADI Group, which has a rich history of managing and growing knowledge-based businesses. In the recent past, MPS has realized significant growth as a result of consistent reinvestment in the business and five successful acquisitions in the same number of years. MPS is listed on the major Indian Stock Exchanges and has a market capitalization upward of USD 150 million. More than 2500 professionals power MPS across five delivery and development centers in India and six US offices.

