Global EAM Software Company, Sigga Workforce Technologies, Launches New Website

HOUSTON, July 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigga Workforce Technologies, one of the leading global SAP-Centric EAM Software companies, has launched a fully revamped responsive website. The revamp comes in an effort to give the company's widening global audience a much better user experience, access to insightful content from brilliant minds in the industry, and an intuitive platform where visitors can easily engage with Sigga.

"We are definitely excited about the launch of our new website," explained Romeu Sciotta, Executive Vice President of Sigga Workforce Technologies. "We want our audiences to truly get to know who we are and what we can bring to the table. At the same time, being such big advocates for constant learning and innovation, our goal is to have our website be a two-way street for engagement where great minds converge. We want to utilize it to share insights that are of value and learn from interacting with our followers all over the globe," Romeu continued.

Among a number of updates, the website is GDPR-compliant, and features a new resource center, real-time chat, a careers page, as well as improved product descriptions. Over the next couple of weeks, the company is set to launch additional pages including a blog and a press room.

Along with its digital initiatives, the company has been making waves in the industry for its remarkable fast-paced global expansion this year. Apart from its dual headquarters in Sugar Land, Texas and Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Sigga Workforce Technologies has recently established a satellite office in China to support organizations in the Asia Pacific region and is set to open an office in Europe within the year (2018).

ABOUT SIGGA WORKFORCE TECHNOLOGIES

Sigga Workforce Technologies is a leading innovator of SAP-centric enterprise workforce applications and technologies based in Sugar Land, TX. Operating globally and deeply-rooted in asset and materials management, Sigga's products and solutions enable multi-industry organizations utilizing SAP to get more out of the platform and get a better return on their investment by streamlining operational processes, simplifying field activities, and gaining insightful and timely information to increase productivity and reduce costs. Sigga's robust end-to-end suite of solutions include: Planning and Scheduling, Mobile EAM, Mobile Warehouse and Inventory, and EAM Analytics. Visit www.sigga.com for more information.

