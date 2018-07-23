Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc.: Blackhawk Bancorp Announces 2018 Second Quarter Earnings

BELOIT, WI / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2018 / Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: BHWB) reported net income of $2.02 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, a 39% increase over the $1.5 million earned the previous quarter, and a 16% increase over the $1.75 million earned the second quarter of 2017. Fully diluted earnings per share for the second quarter increased $0.17 to $0.61 compared to $0.44 the quarter ended March 31, 2018, and increased by $0.08 compared to $0.53 for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. The quarterly results produced a return on average assets of 1.06% and a return on average equity of 10.25%.

For the six months ended June 30, 2108 the company reported net income of $3.5 million, a 20% increase over the $2.9 million reported for the first half of 2017. Diluted earnings per share for the first six months of 2018 increased 6% to $1.05 compared to $0.99 the first half of 2017. The six month results produced a return on average assets of 0.94% and a return on average equity of 8.92%.

Total assets increased by $60.8 million, or 8%, to $781.4 million at June 30, 2018 compared to $720.6 million as of December 31, 2017. Gross loans increased by $15.9 million, or 3%, during the first six months of 2018 to $501.5 million compared to $485.6 million at the end of the prior year. Total deposits increased by $76.0 million, or 12%, to $693.0 million compared to $617.0 million at the end of 2017.

The following table summarizes the net income and the key ratios for the last five quarters:

Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30, 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2017 Sep 30, 2017 Jun 30, 2017 Net income $ 2,016 $ 1,452 $ 1,371 $ 1,932 $ 1,745 Diluted EPS $ 0.61 $ 0.44 $ 0.42 $ 0.59 $ 0.53 ROAA 1.06 % .81 % .77 % 1.09 % 1.01 % ROAE 10.25 % 7.56 % 6.89 % 10.01 % 9.38 % Net interest margin (1) 3.91 % 3.83 % 3.79 % 3.77 % 3.68 % Efficiency ratio (1) (2) 70.4 % 73.8 % 72.5 % 65.8 % 66.2 %

Net interest margin and efficiency ratio are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis Efficiency ratio is calculated excluding net securities gains (losses) and other gains (losses)

"The investments we've made in attracting talent, expanding our footprint and updating technology are beginning to generate the revenue growth we expected," said Todd James the company's Chief Executive Officer. "Thanks to the visionary leadership of Rick Bastian, who has recently announced his retirement, Blackhawk is well positioned to capitalize on current and future growth opportunities. We have a strong team in place and plan to continue building on our entrepreneurial culture and the unique value proposition that we offer to customers," he added.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter totaled $6.78 million, increasing $505 thousand, or 8%, compared to $6.28 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, and by $1.12 million, or 20%, compared to $5.66 million for the second quarter last year. The net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 was 3.91%, an eight basis point increase compared to 3.83% for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 and a twenty-three basis point increase over the 3.68% net interest margin for the second quarter of last year.

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2018 increased by $2.2million, or 20%, compared to the first half of 2017. The net interest margin for the first half of 2018 increased by twenty-six basis points to 3.87% compared to 3.61% for the first half of 2017.

The increases in net interest income and improvements in the net interest margin are the result of strong loan and deposit growth. Average total loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 equaled $517.4 million, a 7% increase over the most recent quarter ended March 31, 2018 and a 22% increase over the same quarter a year ago. Near the end of the second quarter 2018 there were some anticipated pay-offs and sale of a participation interest in a large credit, which reduced total loans to $501.5 million at the end of the quarter compared to total average loans for the quarter of $517.4 million.

"Prospects for continued growth remain strong," said David Adkins, the company's Chief Operating Officer and CEO of the bank subsidiary. "A robust economy and the market disruption due to industry consolidation has created an opportunity to attract customers that expect the attention and service that only a true community bank can provide," he added.

Average total loans for the first half of the year increased $81.9 million, or 20%, to $501.4 million compared to $419.5 million the first six months of 2017. Total average total deposits increased $61.3 million, or 10%, to $652.9 million compared to $591.6 the first half of 2017.

Provision for Loan Losses and Credit Quality

The provision for loan losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 totaled $370 thousand, compared to $510 thousand for quarter ended March 31, 2018 and $360 thousand for the second quarter of 2017. The provision for loan losses for the first six months of 2018 totaled $880 thousand, a 22% increase over the $720 thousand provision recorded in the first half of 2017. While credit metrics continue to improve, the company has continued to record loan loss provisions to accommodate loan growth.

Total nonperforming assets, which include troubled debt restructures that are performing in accordance with their modified terms, equaled $8.56 million as of June 30, 2018 compared to $8.62 million as of March 31, 2018 and $11.3 million at June 30, 2017. At June 30, 2018, the ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets equaled 1.10% compared to 1.16% at March 31, 2018 and 1.60% at June 30, 2017.

While total nonperforming assets are little changed from the most recent quarter, other measures of credit quality continue to improve. The company realized net loan recoveries of $116 thousand for the first half of 2018, with additional recoveries expected in the third quarter. The net recoveries, combined with the $880 thousand provision for loan losses has increased the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans to 1.30% as of June 30, 2018 compared to 1.22% at March 31, 2018 and 1.09% at the end of 2017. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans increased to 79.2% as of June 30, 2018 compared to 75.9% at March 31, 2018 and 67.2% at the end of 2017.

Non-Interest Income and Operating Expenses

Non-interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 totaled $3.04 million, a $544 thousand increase compared to $2.49 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 and a $486 thousand increase over $2.55 million for the second quarter of 2017. The increase compared to the most recent quarter included a $490 thousand increase in gain on sale of loans. The increase in non-interest income compared to the second quarter of 2017 includes growth in gain on sale of loans, debit card revenue and gains on the sale of securities available-for-sale.

Operating expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 totaled $6.96 million, increasing by $406 thousand compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2018, and by $1.4 million, or 24%, compared to the second quarter of 2017. The increase in expenses compared to the second quarter of last year included a $921 thousand increase in salary and benefits and a $266 thousand increase in occupancy and equipment expense.

Operating expenses for the six-month period ended June 30, 2018 totaled $13.5 million, a 20% increase over the first half of 2017. The increase included a $1.6 million increase on salary and benefits and a $492 thousand increase on occupancy and equipment. The increases are the result of talent added to increase capacity in the company's business and mortgage banking areas. The increase also includes costs related to the Janesville, Wisconsin full service branch, which opened in the fourth 2017 and the Elgin, Illinois loan production office, which opened during the first quarter of 2018.

Income Taxes

The provision for income taxes for the first six months of the year increased by $13 thousand, or 2%, compared to the first half of 2017 despite a 16% increase in pre-tax income. The company realized approximately $300 thousand of savings in the first half of the year due to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

Outlook

Blackhawk expects to grow by pursuing creditworthy and profitable business and consumer relationships in its Wisconsin and Illinois markets, emphasizing the value of its personal attention and service that remains unmatched by larger competitors. Growth, combined with ongoing strengthening of the company's credit quality, is expected to lead to improved earnings. Growth and earnings could however be tempered by uncertain economic conditions, competitive pressures, regulatory burden and the interest rate environment.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and is the parent company of Blackhawk Bank, which operates eight banking centers and one commercial office in south central Wisconsin and north central Illinois, along the I-90 corridor from Elgin, Illinois to Janesville, Wisconsin. The company offers a variety of value-added consultative services to its business customers and their employees related to the financial products it provides.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this communication, the words "believes," "expects," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The company's actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause such a variance to occur include, but are not limited to: heightened competition; adverse state and federal regulation; failure to obtain new or retain existing customers; ability to attract and retain key executives and personnel; changes in interest rates; unanticipated changes in industry trends; unanticipated changes in credit quality and risk factors, including general economic conditions; success in gaining regulatory approvals when required; changes in the Federal Reserve Board monetary policies; unexpected outcomes of new and existing litigation in which Blackhawk or its subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees is named defendants; technological changes; changes in accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; changes in assumptions or conditions affecting the application of "critical accounting policies"; inability to recover previously recorded losses as anticipated, and the inability of third party vendors to perform critical services for the company or its customers.

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

JUNE 30, 2018 AND DECEMBER 31, 2017

(UNAUDITED)

June 30, December 31, Assets 2018 2017 (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Cash and due from banks $ 16,942 $ 19,326 Interest-bearing deposits in banks and other 43,001 2,215 Total cash and cash equivalents 59,943 21,541 Securities available-for-sale 181,466 176,350 Loans held for sale 6,496 747 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 491 654 Loans, less allowance for loan losses of $6,499 and $5,503 at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 488,509 479,539 Premises and equipment, net 12,133 11,120 Goodwill 5,037 5,037 Mortgage Servicing rights 2,677 2,508 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 10,666 10,512 Other assets 14,011 12,613 Total assets $ 781,429 $ 720,621 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 116,304 $ 115,724 Interest-bearing 576,664 501,271 Total deposits 692,968 616,995 Subordinated debentures and notes (including $1,031 at fair value at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017) 5,155 5,155 Other borrowings - 16,228 Other liabilities 3,856 4,109 Total liabilities 701,979 642,487 Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,366,192 and 3,364,092 shares issued as of June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 34 34 Additional paid-in capital 33,198 32,874 Retained earnings 47,963 45,114 Treasury stock, 91,613 and 91,043 shares at cost as of June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively (1,032 ) (1,124 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (713 ) 1,236 Total stockholders' equity 79,450 78,134 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 781,429 $ 720,621

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Interest Income: Interest and fees on loans $ 6,610 $ 5,875 $ 5,659 $ 5,357 $ 4,980 Interest on available-for-sale securities: Taxable 839 772 685 806 802 Tax-exempt 359 375 402 384 389 Interest on interest-bearing deposits and other 59 73 13 44 45 Total interest income 7,867 7,095 6,759 6,591 6,216 Interest Expense: Interest on deposits 991 752 635 527 438 Interest on subordinated debentures and notes 59 53 47 47 85 Interest on senior secured term note - - - - - Interest on other borrowings 34 12 29 44 32 Total interest expense 1,084 817 711 618 555 Net interest income before provision for loan losses 6,783 6,278 6,048 5,973 5,661 Provision for loan losses 370 510 710 360 360 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,413 5,768 5,338 5,613 5,301 Noninterest Income: Service charges on deposits accounts 769 741 787 791 730 Net gain on sale of loans 960 470 695 687 679 Net loan servicing income 173 177 175 179 186 Debit card interchange fees 675 695 623 608 605 Net gains on sales of securities available-for-sale 59 6 (159 ) 104 (13 ) Net other gains (losses) (17 ) (6 ) 1 (7 ) (12 ) Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 73 81 74 74 74 Other 346 330 337 344 303 Total noninterest income 3,038 2,494 2,533 2,780 2,552 Noninterest Expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 4,050 3,867 3,828 3,355 3,129 Occupancy and equipment 891 832 709 637 625 Data processing 417 395 362 382 374 Debit card processing and issuance 336 293 300 309 301 Advertising and marketing 143 153 180 111 101 Professional fees 316 256 305 305 250 Office Supplies 79 110 82 66 59 Telephone 126 124 122 118 116 Other 604 526 615 560 644 Total noninterest expenses 6,962 6,556 6,503 5,843 5,599 Income before income taxes 2,489 1,706 1,368 2,550 2,254 Provision for income taxes 473 254 (3 ) 618 509 Net income $ 2,016 $ 1,452 $ 1,371 $ 1,932 $ 1,745 Key Ratios Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.61 $ 0.44 $ 0.42 $ 0.59 $ 0.53 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 0.61 0.44 0.42 0.59 0.53 Dividends Per Common Share 0.10 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.08 Net Interest Margin (1) 3.91 % 3.83 % 3.79 % 3.77 % 3.68 % Efficiency Ratio (1)(2) 70.41 % 73.79 % 72.45 % 65.77 % 66.23 % Return on Assets 1.06 % 0.81 % 0.77 % 1.09 % 1.01 % Return on Common Equity 10.25 % 7.56 % 6.89 % 10.01 % 9.38 % (1) Net interest margin and the efficiency ratio are calculated on a taxable-equivalent basis (2) Efficiency ratio is calculated excluding net securities gains (losses) and other gains (losses)

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Cash and due from banks $ 16,942 $ 16,727 $ 19,326 $ 16,633 $ 17,251 Interest-bearing deposits in banks and other 43,001 13,503 2,215 7,415 7,368 Securities 181,466 171,814 176,350 177,702 195,409 Net loans/leases 495,005 497,630 480,286 460,684 428,827 Goodwill 5,037 5,037 5,037 5,037 5,037 Other assets 39,978 37,743 37,407 37,165 36,561 Total assets $ 781,429 $ 742,454 $ 720,621 $ 704,636 $ 690,453 Deposits $ 692,968 $ 656,114 $ 616,995 $ 606,539 $ 591,949 Subordinated debentures 5,155 5,155 5,155 5,155 5,155 Borrowings - - 16,228 11,858 14,583 Other liabilities 3,856 3,185 4,109 3,815 3,120 Stockholders' equity 79,450 78,000 78,134 77,269 75,646 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 781,429 $ 742,454 $ 720,621 $ 704,636 $ 690,453 ASSET QUALITY DATA (Amounts in thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 Non-accrual loans $ 3,539 $ 3,511 $ 3,657 $ 5,852 $ 5,679 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 388 139 - - - Troubled debt restructures - accruing 4,283 4,456 4,527 4,886 5,177 Total nonperforming loans $ 8,210 $ 8,106 $ 8,184 $ 10,738 $ 10,856 Other real estate owned 350 511 470 343 442 Total nonperforming assets $ 8,560 $ 8,617 $ 8,654 $ 11,081 $ 11,298 Total loans $ 501,504 $ 503,779 $ 485,789 $ 465,929 $ 434,657 Allowance for loan losses $ 6,499 $ 6,149 $ 5,503 $ 5,864 $ 5,613 $ 495,005 $ 497,630 $ 480,286 $ 460,065 $ 429,044 Nonperforming Assets to total Assets 1.10 % 1.16 % 1.17 % 1.54 % 1.60 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.64 % 1.61 % 1.63 % 2.30 % 2.50 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.30 % 1.22 % 1.09 % 1.26 % 1.29 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 79.2 % 75.9 % 67.2 % 54.6 % 51.7 % For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 Beginning Balance $ 6,149 $ 5,503 $ 5,864 $ 5,613 $ 5,307 Provision 370 510 710 360 360 Loans charged off 178 52 1,326 156 224 Loan recoveries 158 188 255 47 170 Net charge-offs 20 (136 ) 1,071 109 54 Ending Balance $ 6,499 $ 6,149 $ 5,503 $ 5,864 $ 5,613

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

Six months ended June 30, 2018 2017 (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Interest Income: Interest and fees on loans $ 12,485 $ 9,668 Interest on available-for-sale securities: Taxable 1,611 1,566 Tax-exempt 734 760 Interest on interest-bearing deposits and other 132 59 Total interest income 14,962 12,053 Interest Expense: Interest on deposits 1,743 839 Interest on subordinated debentures and notes 112 247 Interest on senior secured term note - 67 Interest on other borrowings 46 41 Total interest expense 1,901 1,194 Net interest income before provision for loan losses 13,061 10,859 Provision for loan losses 880 720 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 12,181 10,139 Noninterest Income: Service charges on deposits accounts 1,510 1,398 Net gain on sale of loans 1,430 1,057 Net loan servicing income 350 378 Debit card interchange fees 1,370 1,181 Net gains (losses) on sales of securities available-for-sale 65 (13 ) Net other gains (losses) (23 ) (26 ) Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 154 157 Other 676 614 Total noninterest income 5,532 4,746 Noninterest Expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 7,917 6,311 Occupancy and equipment 1,723 1,231 Data processing 812 772 Debit card processing and issuance 629 573 Advertising and marketing 296 202 Professional fees 572 509 Office Supplies 189 140 Telephone 250 228 Other 1,130 1,309 Total noninterest expenses 13,518 11,275 Income before income taxes 4,195 3,610 Provision for income taxes 727 714 Net income $ 3,468 $ 2,896 Key Ratios Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.05 $ 0.99 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 1.05 0.99 Dividends Per Common Share 0.18 0.12 Net Interest Margin (1) 3.87 % 3.61 % Efficiency Ratio (1)(2) 72.01 % 70.22 % Return on Assets 0.94 % 0.84 % Return on Common Equity 8.92 % 7.83 % (1) Net interest margin and the efficiency ratio are calculated on a taxable-equivalent basis (2) Efficiency ratio is calculated excluding net securities gains (losses) and other gains (losses)

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET WITH RESULTANT INTEREST AND RATES

Average Balance Sheet with Resultant Interest and Rates (Amounts in thousands) (Yields on a tax-equivalent basis) For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 June 30, 2017 Average Average Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Interest Earning Assets: Interest-bearing deposits and other $ 14,326 $ 59 1.64 % $ 20,001 $ 73 1.48 % $ 17,945 $ 45 1.00 % Investment securities: Taxable investment securities 127,448 839 2.64 % 120,523 772 2.60 % 146,999 802 2.19 % Tax-exempt investment securities 47,889 359 3.92 % 51,004 375 3.83 % 53,339 389 4.56 % Total Investment securities 175,337 1,198 2.99 % 171,527 1,147 2.96 % 200,338 1,191 2.82 % Loans 517,412 6,610 5.12 % 485,284 5,875 4.91 % 423,430 4,980 4.73 % Total Earning Assets $ 707,075 $ 7,867 4.52 % $ 676,812 $ 7,095 4.32 % $ 641,713 $ 6,216 4.03 % Allowance for loan losses (6,403 ) (5,800 ) (5,473 ) Cash and due from banks 17,228 18,080 15,204 Other assets 41,613 41,744 41,452 Total Assets $ 759,513 $ 730,836 $ 692,896 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Interest bearing checking accounts $ 225,104 $ 294 0.52 % $ 224,529 $ 241 0.43 % $ 216,514 $ 181 0.34 % Savings and money market deposits 225,411 397 0.71 % 207,427 250 0.49 % 179,203 74 0.17 % Time deposits 90,779 300 1.33 % 90,261 261 1.17 % 80,043 183 0.95 % Total interest bearing deposits 541,294 991 0.73 % 522,217 752 0.58 % 475,760 438 0.37 % Subordinated debentures and notes 5,155 59 4.59 % 5,155 53 4.16 % 6,831 85 5.01 % Borrowings 6,999 34 1.95 % 3,242 12 1.55 % 12,595 32 1.04 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 553,448 $ 1,084 0.79 % $ 530,614 $ 817 0.62 % $ 495,186 $ 555 0.45 % Interest Rate Spread 3.73 % 3.70 % 3.58 % Noninterest checking accounts 123,689 118,376 119,466 Other liabilities 3,472 3,935 3,665 Total liabilities 680,609 652,925 618,317 Total Stockholders' equity 78,904 77,911 74,579 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 759,513 $ 730,836 $ 692,896 Net Interest Income/Margin $ 6,783 3.91 % $ 6,278 3.83 % $ 5,661 3.68 %

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET WITH RESULTANT INTEREST AND RATES

Average Balance Sheet with Resultant Interest and Rates (Amounts in thousands) (yields on a tax-equivalent basis) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Interest Earning Assets: Interest-bearing deposits and other $ 17,148 $ 132 1.55 % $ 13,104 $ 59 0.93 % Investment securities: Taxable investment securities 124,005 1,611 2.62 % 144,365 1,566 2.19 % Tax-exempt investment securities 49,438 734 3.90 % 52,114 760 4.54 % Total Investment securities 173,443 2,345 2.99 % 196,479 2,326 2.81 % Loans 501,437 12,485 5.02 % 419,495 9,668 4.65 % Total Earning Assets $ 692,028 $ 14,962 4.42 % $ 629,078 $ 12,053 4.00 % Allowance for loan losses (6,103 ) (5,318 ) Cash and due from banks 17,652 16,498 Other assets 41,676 40,701 Total Assets $ 745,253 $ 680,959 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Interest bearing checking accounts $ 224,818 $ 535 0.48 % $ 212,878 $ 329 0.31 % Savings and money market deposits 216,469 647 0.60 % 177,535 143 0.16 % Time deposits 90,521 561 1.25 % 82,903 367 0.89 % Total interest bearing deposits 531,808 1,743 0.66 % 473,316 839 0.36 % Subordinated debentures 5,155 112 4.38 % 9,031 247 5.52 % Borrowings 5,131 46 1.82 % 11,840 108 1.85 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 542,094 $ 1,901 0.71 % $ 494,187 $ 1,194 0.49 % Interest Rate Spread 3.71 % 3.51 % Noninterest checking accounts 121,047 118,235 Other liabilities 3,702 3,717 Total liabilities 666,843 616,139 Total Stockholders' equity 78,410 64,820 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 745,253 $ 680,959 Net Interest Income/Margin $ 13,061 3.87 % $ 10,859 3.61 %

