Total offering of approximately €37.6 million raised by issue of new shares

Offering price set at €7.00 per share

Market capitalization of approximately €190 million

Trading of NAVYA's shares on Euronext Paris is expected to begin on July 24, 2018 in the form of when-issued shares (promesses d'actions) and settlement and delivery is expected to occur on July 25, 2018

NAVYA (the "Company") (Paris:NAVYA), a leading company in the autonomous vehicle market and in smart and shared mobility solutions, announces the success of its initial public offering on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Compartment B, ISIN Code: FR0013018041, trading symbol: NAVYA, PEA-PME Eligible).

The revised offering was well received by French and international institutional investors and the offering price was subsequently set at €7.00 per share.

NAVYA raised approximately €37.6 million by way of issuance of new shares. No existing shares have been sold as part of the offering and no over-allotment option has been granted.

On the basis of an offering price of €7.00 per share, the market capitalization of NAVYA amounts to approximately €190 million.

Christophe Sapet, Chairman of the management board of NAVYA stated:"I'm delighted to announce that our initial public offering a defining moment in NAVYA's development has been completed successfully on Euronext Paris. It will enable NAVYA to maintain our technological leadership, expand our organization and invest in strategic adjacent markets. NAVYA's IPO will allow us to build on our current strong base and develop our leadership in autonomous vehicles around the world. We wish to thank our longstanding shareholders, FPCI Robolution Capital 1 (managed by 360 Capital Partners) and Gravitation, and our industrial and commercial partners who are also our shareholders, Keolis and Valeo, who, by supporting this operation, have shown their confidence in our ability to achieve our objectives. I would also like to thank my team, without whom none of this would have been possible."

Terms of the offering

Offering price

The offering price for the French public offering and the international offering has been set at €7.00 per share. This price will result in NAVYA debuting on Euronext Paris with a market capitalization of approximately €190 million on a post-money non-diluted basis (approximately €215 million on a post-money fully-diluted basis).

Size of the offering

The gross proceeds from the offering amount to a total of approximately €37.6 million.

Breakdown of the offering

191,805 shares were allocated to the French public offering (representing €1.3 million or 4% of the total shares subscribed).

5,185,338 shares were allocated to the international offering (representing €36.3 million or 96% of the total shares subscribed).

No over-allotment option and no stabilization activities

Because the final size of the capital increase is lower than the initial amount of €50 million as described in the securities note (note d'opération) approved by the AMF with visa number 18-309 on July 11, 2018, there will be no over-allotment of shares and no over-overallotment option will be granted. No stabilization activities will be conducted.

First trading and settlement

July

24 Opening of trading of the offering shares on the regulated market of Euronext Paris in the form of when-issued shares (traded under ticker symbol "NAVYA PROM") July

25 Settlement and delivery of the shares offered in the offering July

26 Trading of the NAVYA shares on Euronext Paris under the ticker symbol "NAVYA"

Free Float

Following the offering, NAVYA's free float will amount to 13.6% of its share capital.

Evolution of the share capital

Following the offering, the share capital of NAVYA will be held as follow:

Shareholding structure

(on a non-diluted basis) Shareholding structure

(on a diluted basis) Shareholders Number of shares and voting rights % of share capital and voting rights Number of shares and voting rights % of share capital and voting rights FPCI Robolution Capital 1 (360 Capital Partners) 11,249,552 41.42% 11,249,552 36.68% Keomotion (Keolis) 3,888,645 14.32% 3,888,645 12.68% Valeo Bayen (Valeo) 3,888,645 14.32% 3,888,645 12.68% Christophe Sapet1 1,000,100 3.68% 2,495,100 8.14% Paris Region Venture Fund 1,103,250 4.06% 1,103,250 3.60% Gravitation 960,871 3.54% 960,871 3.13% Business angels and employees 1,382,360 5.09% 3,395,460 11.07% Free float 3,687,860 13.58% 3,687,860 12.02% Total 27,161,283 100% 30,669,383 100%

1 Mr. Christophe Sapet holds shares directly and through its personal holding company, DV Investissements SC (808 947 961 RCS Lyon)

Each of the subscription commitments of FPCI Robolution Capital 1(360 Capital Partners), Keomotion (Keolis), Valeo Bayen (Valeo) and Gravitation, as described in the press release published by the Company on July 23, 2018 relating to the revised indicative offering price range, has been satisfied, respectively, for 100 of the committed amount.

Lock-up commitments

The Company has agreed to a lock-up undertaking during the period beginning from July 23, 2018 and continuing to and including the date which is 180 days after the settlement date of the offering, without the prior written consent of the underwriters, subject to certain exceptions.

FPCI Robolution Capital 1, Gravitation, Paris Region Venture Fund, Valeo Bayen and Keomotion have agreed to lock-up undertakings during the period beginning from July 23, 2018 and continuing to and including the date which is 180 days after the settlement date of the offering, without the prior written consent of the underwriters, subject to certain exceptions.

DV Investissements has agreed to a lock-up undertaking, subject to certain exceptions, during a period beginning from July 23, 2018 and continuing to and including the date (A) 180 days after the settlement date of the offering in regards to no more than 50% of its holdings in any company of the Group, and (B) 365 days after the settlement date of the offering in regards to its remaining holdings in any company of the Group following the application of clause (A) above,

Mr. Christophe Sapet, with respect to the shares held by him personally, and five other senior executives of the Group (Jérôme Rigaud (Chief Operating Officer), Frank Maccary (Chief Financial Officer), Pascal Lecuyot (Chief Technology Officer), Henri Coron (Chief Business Development Officer) and Nicolas de Crémiers (Head of Marketing)), with respect to the warrants or stock-options they hold and the shares that may be issued as a result of the exercise of such warrants or stock-options, have agreed to lock-up undertakings during the period beginning from July 23, 2018 and continuing to and including the date which is 365 days after the settlement date of the offering, without the prior written consent of the underwriters, subject to certain exceptions.

Notwithstanding the above lock-up commitments, Mr. Christophe Sapet will be authorized to sell, directly or indirectly through DV Investissements, such number of shares equivalent to proceeds of €1.2 million no earlier than thirty calendar days following July 25, 2018, subject to the proceeds of such sale being used for the exercise of his warrants and to cover related expenses.

Underwriters

Credit Suisse and Natixis are acting as Joint Global Coordinators, Joint Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners.

Next press release

NAVYA will announce its sales revenues for the second quarter 2018 on July 27, 2018.

Information available to the public

Copies of the Prospectus, are available free of charge and on request from NAVYA, 1, rue du Docteur Pierre Fleury Papillon 69100 Villeurbanne, France as well as on the Company's dedicated IPO website (www.navya-corp.com) and the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).

NAVYA draws investors' attention to Section 4 "Risk factors" of the registration document (document de base) registered with the AMF on June 5, 2018 under no. I. 18-048, in particular the risks related to laws and regulations governing the operation of autonomous vehicles on public roads, the risks related to increasing competition in the autonomous vehicle industry, the risks related to technological change and liquidity risks, and Section 2 "Risk factors relating to the offer" of the securities note (note d'opération) forming part of the prospectus approved by the AMF with visa number 18-309 on July 11, 2018, and in particular the liquidity risks. Such risks as discussed therein, should they materialize, could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, results of operation or prospects, as well as on the market price of the shares.

About NAVYA

NAVYA is a leading French name in the autonomous vehicle market and in smart shared mobility solutions.

With more than 200 employees in France (Paris and Lyon) and in the United States (Michigan), NAVYA develops, manufactures and commercializes autonomous, driverless, and electric vehicles that combine robotic, digital and driving technologies at the highest level.

Since 2015, NAVYA has been the first to market and put into service autonomous mobility solutions, shuttles and cabs. NAVYA has a range of two autonomous vehicles: the AUTONOM SHUTTLE, launched in September 2015, of which 100 have already been produced as of today and 67 sold in 16 countries as of March 31, 2018, notably in the United States, France, Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Australia, and the AUTONOM CAB, unveiled in November 2017 and whose first road tests will start shortly.

Created in 2014 by Christophe Sapet and Robolution Capital 1 (managed by 360 Capital Partners), his reference shareholder, NAVYA's shareholders also include the Gravitation fund and Paris Region Venture Fund (Région Île-de-France) managed by Cap Decisif Management as well as Valeo and Keolis groups.

For more information visit: http://navya.tech

