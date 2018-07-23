Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc.: Peoples Bancorp Announces Second Quarter Earnings Results

NEWTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2018 / Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEBK), the parent company of Peoples Bank, reported second quarter earnings results with highlights as follows:

Second quarter highlights:

Net earnings were $3.2 million or $0.53 basic and diluted net earnings per share for the three months ended June 30, 2018, as compared to $2.8 million or $0.47 basic and diluted net earnings per share for the same period one year ago.

Year to date highlights:

Net earnings were $6.5 million or $1.08 basic and diluted net earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2018, as compared to $5.0 million or $0.84 basic net earnings per share and $0.83 diluted net earnings per share for the same period one year ago.

Total loans increased $36.9 million to $781.9 million at June 30, 2018, compared to $745.0 million at June 30, 2017.

Core deposits were $896.8 million or 98.0% of total deposits at June 30, 2018, compared to $869.3 million or 97.4% of total deposits at June 30, 2017.

Lance A. Sellers, President and Chief Executive Officer, attributed the increase in second quarter net earnings to an increase in net interest income and an increase in non-interest income, which were partially offset by an increase in the provision for loan losses and an increase in non-interest expense during the three months ended June 30, 2018, as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2017, as discussed below.

Net interest income was $10.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018, compared to $9.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to a $598,000 increase in interest income, which was primarily attributable to an increase in the average outstanding balance of loans and a 0.75% increase in the prime rate since June 30, 2017, combined with a $109,000 decrease in interest expense, which was primarily attributable to a decrease in the average outstanding balances of FHLB borrowings during the three months ended June 30, 2018, as compared to the same period one year ago due to the payoff of remaining FHLB borrowings in October 2017. Net interest income after the provision for loan losses was $10.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018, compared to $9.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017. The provision for loan losses for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was an expense of $231,000, as compared to an expense of $49,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2017. The increase in the provision for loan losses is primarily attributable to a $36.9 million increase in loans from June 30, 2017 to June 30, 2018.

Non-interest income was $4.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018, compared to $3.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017. The increase in non-interest income is primarily attributable to a $97,000 increase in miscellaneous non-interest income and a $50,000 increase in gain on sale of securities, which were partially offset by a $79,000 decrease in mortgage banking income during the three months ended June 30, 2018, compared to the same period one year ago.

Non-interest expense was $10.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018, compared to $10.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2017. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to a $514,000 increase in salaries and benefits expense, which was primarily due to an increase in the number of full-time equivalent employees and annual salary increases.

Year-to-date net earnings as of June 30, 2018 were $6.5 million or $1.08 basic and diluted net earnings per share, as compared to $5.0 million or $0.84 basic net earnings per share and $0.83 diluted net earnings per share for the same period one year ago. The increase in year-to-date net earnings is primarily attributable to an increase in net interest income and an increase in non-interest income, which were partially offset by an increase in the provision for loan losses and an increase in non-interest expense, as discussed below.

Year-to-date net interest income as of June 30, 2018 was $20.8 million compared to $19.3 million for the same period one year ago. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to a $1.3 million increase in interest income, which was primarily attributable to an increase in the average outstanding balance of loans and a 0.75% increase in the prime rate since June 2017, combined with a $240,000 decrease in interest expense, which was primarily attributable to a decrease in the average outstanding balances of FHLB borrowings during the six months ended June 30, 2018, as compared to the same period one year ago due to the payoff of remaining FHLB borrowings in October 2017. Net interest income after the provision for loan losses was $20.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, compared to $19.5 million for the same period one year ago. The provision for loan losses for the six months ended June 30, 2018 was an expense of $262,000, as compared to a credit of $187,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2017. The increase in the provision for loan losses is primarily attributable to a $36.9 million increase in loans from June 30, 2017 to June 30, 2018.

Non-interest income was $7.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, compared to $7.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017. The increase in non-interest income is primarily attributable to a $518,000 increase in miscellaneous non-interest income, which was partially offset by a $209,000 decrease in mortgage banking income during the six months ended June 30, 2018, as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2017. The increase in miscellaneous non-interest income is primarily due to $3,000 in net gains on other real estate owned properties for the six months ended June 30, 2018, as compared to $283,000 in net losses and write-downs on other real estate owned properties for the six months ended June 30, 2017. The decrease in mortgage banking income is primarily due to a decrease in mortgage loan volume resulting from an increase in mortgage loan rates.

Non-interest expense was $20.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, as compared to $20.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily due to a $242,000 increase in salaries and benefits expense and a $294,000 increase in occupancy expense, which were partially offset by a $310,000 decrease in other non-interest expense, during the six months ended June 30, 2018, as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2017. The increase in salaries and benefits expense is primarily due to an increase in the number of full-time equivalent employees and annual salary increases. The increase in occupancy expense is primarily due to an increase in depreciation expense during the six months ended June 30, 2018, as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2017. The decrease in other non-interest expense is primarily due to decreases in debit card expense, fraud/forgery expense and internet banking expense during the six months ended June 30, 2018, as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2017.

Non-interest income and non-interest expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 reflect the implementation of Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Update No. 2014-09, (Topic 606): Revenue from Contracts with Customers, which was effective for the Company's reporting periods beginning after December 15, 2017. Prior to March 31, 2018, appraisal management fee income and expense from the Bank's subsidiary, Community Bank Real Estate Solutions, LLC, was reported as a net amount, which was included in miscellaneous non-interest income. This income and expense is now reported on separate line items under non-interest income and non-interest expense.

Income tax expense was $595,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2018, compared to $925,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2017. The effective tax rate was 16% for the three months ended June 30, 2018, compared to 25% for the three months ended June 30, 2017. Income tax expense was $1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, compared to $1.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017. The effective tax rate was 16% for the six months ended June 30, 2018, compared to 23% for the six months ended June 30, 2017. The reduction in the effective tax rate is primarily due to the passing of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in December 2017, which reduced the Company's federal corporate tax rate from 34% to 21% effective January 1, 2018.

Total assets were $1.1 billion as of June 30, 2018 and 2017. Available for sale securities were $210.1 million as of June 30, 2018, compared to $241.3 million as of June 30, 2017. Total loans were $781.9 million as of June 30, 2018, compared to $745.0 million as of June 30, 2017.

Non-performing assets were $4.4 million or 0.39% of total assets at June 30, 2018, compared to $4.7 million or 0.42% of total assets at June 30, 2017. Non-performing loans include $4.2 million in commercial and residential mortgage loans, $123,000 in acquisition, development and construction ("AD&C") loans and $104,000 in other loans at June 30, 2018, as compared to $4.4 million in commercial and residential mortgage loans, $18,000 in AD&C loans and $269,000 in other loans at June 30, 2017.

The allowance for loan losses at June 30, 2018 was $6.3 million or 0.80% of total loans, compared to $7.2 million or 0.96% of total loans at June 30, 2017. Management believes the current level of the allowance for loan losses is adequate; however, there is no assurance that additional adjustments to the allowance will not be required because of changes in economic conditions, regulatory requirements or other factors.

Deposits were $915.0 million at June 30, 2018, compared to $892.5 million at June 30, 2017. Core deposits, which include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW, MMDA, savings and non-brokered certificates of deposit of denominations less than $250,000, increased $27.5 million to $896.8 million at June 30, 2018, as compared to $869.3 million at June 30, 2017. Certificates of deposit in amounts of $250,000 or more totaled $17.4 million at June 30, 2018, as compared to $22.5 million at June 30, 2017.

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase were $46.6 million at June 30, 2018, as compared to $50.0 million at June 30, 2017.

Shareholders' equity was $118.2 million, or 10.63% of total assets, as of June 30, 2018, compared to $113.9 million, or 10.29% of total assets, as of June 30, 2017.

Peoples Bank operates 19 banking offices entirely in North Carolina, with offices in Catawba, Alexander, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Iredell and Wake Counties. Peoples Bank also operates loan production offices in Lincoln and Durham Counties. The Company's common stock is publicly traded and is quoted on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "PEBK."

Statements made in this press release, other than those concerning historical information, should be considered forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management and on the information available to management at the time that this release was prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect,""anticipate,""estimate," and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, (1) competition in the markets served by Peoples Bank, (2) changes in the interest rate environment, (3) general national, regional or local economic conditions may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and the possible impairment of collectibility of loans, (4) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards, (5) significant changes in the federal and state legal and regulatory environment and tax laws, (6) the impact of changes in monetary and fiscal policies, laws, rules and regulations and (7) other risks and factors identified in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to those described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017.

CONTACT:

Lance A. Sellers, President and Chief Executive Officer

Joseph Lampron, Jr., Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

828-464-5620

Fax 828-465-6780

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, 2018, December 31, 2017 and June 30, 2017

(Dollars in thousands)

June 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 June 30, 2017 (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 45,481 $ 53,186 $ 54,100 Interest-bearing deposits 24,074 4,118 20,955 Cash and cash equivalents 69,555 57,304 75,055 Investment securities available for sale 210,055 229,321 241,320 Other investments 4,427 1,830 2,680 Total securities 214,482 231,151 244,000 Mortgage loans held for sale 671 857 3,513 Loans 781,884 759,764 745,038 Less: Allowance for loan losses (6,277) (6,366) (7,167) Net loans 775,607 753,398 737,871 Premises and equipment, net 19,606 19,911 19,385 Cash surrender value of life insurance 15,743 15,552 15,351 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 15,508 13,993 11,809 Total assets $ 1,111,172 $ 1,092,166 $ 1,106,984 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 313,976 $ 285,406 $ 276,614 NOW, MMDA & savings 489,426 498,445 483,440 Time, $250,000 or more 17,371 18,756 22,462 Other time 94,239 104,345 109,969 Total deposits 915,012 906,952 892,485 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 46,570 37,757 49,977 FHLB borrowings - - 20,000 Junior subordinated debentures 20,619 20,619 20,619 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 10,805 10,863 9,971 Total liabilities 993,006 976,191 993,052 Shareholders' equity: Series A preferred stock, $1,000 stated value; authorized 5,000,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding - - - Common stock, no par value; authorized 20,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 5,995,256 shares at 6/30/18 and 12/31/17, 5,448,454 shares at 6/30/17 62,096 62,096 45,039 Retained earnings 55,198 50,286 63,954 Accumulated other comprehensive income 872 3,593 4,939 Total shareholders' equity 118,166 115,975 113,932 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,111,172 $ 1,092,166 $ 1,106,984

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans $ 9,386 $ 8,689 $ 18,455 $ 16,969 Interest on due from banks 124 48 169 78 Interest on investment securities: U.S. Government sponsored enterprises 524 613 1,130 1,217 State and political subdivisions 980 1,067 1,976 2,151 Other 45 44 88 110 Total interest income 11,059 10,461 21,818 20,525 INTEREST EXPENSE: NOW, MMDA & savings deposits 185 143 362 275 Time deposits 110 120 215 248 FHLB borrowings - 201 - 393 Junior subordinated debentures 198 145 369 280 Other 20 13 34 24 Total interest expense 513 622 980 1,220 NET INTEREST INCOME 10,546 9,839 20,838 19,305 PROVISION FOR (REDUCTION OF PROVISION FOR) LOAN LOSSES 231 49 262 (187) NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 10,315 9,790 20,576 19,492 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Service charges 1,056 1,094 2,080 2,200 Other service charges and fees 175 147 355 302 Gain on sale of securities 50 - 50 - Mortgage banking income 240 319 456 665 Insurance and brokerage commissions 203 179 385 347 Appraisal management fee income 854 849 1,643 1,592 Miscellaneous 1,438 1,341 2,783 2,265 Total non-interest income 4,016 3,929 7,752 7,371 NON-INTEREST EXPENSES: Salaries and employee benefits 5,385 4,871 10,347 10,105 Occupancy 1,750 1,699 3,606 3,312 Appraisal management fee expense 654 648 1,246 1,214 Other 2,771 2,765 5,403 5,713 Total non-interest expense 10,560 9,983 20,602 20,344 EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 3,771 3,736 7,726 6,519 INCOME TAXES 595 925 1,247 1,503 NET EARNINGS $ 3,176 $ 2,811 $ 6,479 $ 5,016 PER SHARE AMOUNTS* Basic net earnings $ 0.53 $ 0.47 $ 1.08 $ 0.84 Diluted net earnings $ 0.53 $ 0.47 $ 1.08 $ 0.83 Cash dividends $ 0.13 $ 0.11 $ 0.26 $ 0.22 Book value $ 19.71 $ 19.01 $ 19.71 $ 19.01 *Per share computations have been restated to reflect a 10% stock dividend during the fourth quarter of 2017.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017

(Dollars in thousands)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES: Available for sale securities $ 210,097 $ 236,041 $ 213,746 $ 238,405 Loans 768,411 743,275 767,048 736,413 Earning assets 1,010,215 1,001,652 1,004,253 995,293 Assets 1,100,666 1,101,284 1,090,579 1,093,917 Deposits 915,634 897,041 908,198 893,740 Shareholders' equity 117,350 112,280 118,545 111,741 SELECTED KEY DATA: Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 4.29 % 4.16 % 4.29 % 4.13 % Return on average assets 1.16 % 1.02 % 1.20 % 0.92 % Return on average shareholders' equity 10.86 % 10.04 % 11.02 % 9.05 % Shareholders' equity to total assets (period end) 10.63 % 10.29 % 10.63 % 10.29 % ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES: Balance, beginning of period $ 6,373 $ 7,263 $ 6,366 $ 7,550 Provision for loan losses 231 49 262 (187 ) Charge-offs (401 ) (198 ) (507 ) (329 ) Recoveries 74 53 156 133 Balance, end of period $ 6,277 $ 7,167 $ 6,277 $ 7,167 ASSET QUALITY: Non-accrual loans $ 4,292 $ 4,645 90 days past due and still accruing - 55 Other real estate owned 90 - Total non-performing assets $ 4,382 $ 4,700 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.39 % 0.42 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets 143.25 % 152.49 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.80 % 0.96 % LOAN RISK GRADE ANALYSIS: Percentage of Loans By Risk Grade 6/30/2018 6/30/2017 Risk Grade 1 (excellent quality) 0.92 % 1.19 % Risk Grade 2 (high quality) 26.30 % 25.08 % Risk Grade 3 (good quality) 60.86 % 60.22 % Risk Grade 4 (management attention) 8.47 % 9.21 % Risk Grade 5 (watch) 2.11 % 2.80 % Risk Grade 6 (substandard) 1.05 % 1.20 % Risk Grade 7 (doubtful) 0.00 % 0.00 % Risk Grade 8 (loss) 0.00 % 0.00 % At June 30, 2018, including non-accrual loans, there were three relationships exceeding $1.0 million in the Watch risk grade (which totaled $4.5 million). There were no relationships exceeding $1.0 million in the Substandard risk grade.

SOURCE: Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc.