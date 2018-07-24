VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd - Directorate Change

24 July 2018

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (the "Company")

LEI No.: 2138007UD8FBBVAX9469

Director Appointment

The Board of Directors of VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (VOF) is pleased to announce that Mr Julian Healy has been appointed as a non-executive Director of the Company, effective 23 July 2018. Mr Healy has been involved in investment in frontier markets for many years, both as a portfolio manager and as an investment banker. He has long experience of private equity investing in developing countries and brings a new dimension of experience to the VOF Board. He is a Chartered Accountant by training and began his career with Morgan Grenfell, moving later to Flemings and then to the EBRD. Steve Bates, Chairman of VOF said: 'We are delighted that Julian is joining the Board. He has particular expertise in complex investments in frontier markets as well as relevant experience as a board member of operating businesses, banks and closed end funds in these regions.'

There is no other information required to be disclosed pursuant to paragraph 9.6.13 R of the Listing Rules.





