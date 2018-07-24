sprite-preloader
24.07.2018 | 08:04
(4 Leser)
VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, July 23

24 July 2018

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (the "Company")
LEI No.: 2138007UD8FBBVAX9469
Director Appointment

The Board of Directors of VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (VOF) is pleased to announce that Mr Julian Healy has been appointed as a non-executive Director of the Company, effective 23 July 2018. Mr Healy has been involved in investment in frontier markets for many years, both as a portfolio manager and as an investment banker. He has long experience of private equity investing in developing countries and brings a new dimension of experience to the VOF Board. He is a Chartered Accountant by training and began his career with Morgan Grenfell, moving later to Flemings and then to the EBRD. Steve Bates, Chairman of VOF said: 'We are delighted that Julian is joining the Board. He has particular expertise in complex investments in frontier markets as well as relevant experience as a board member of operating businesses, banks and closed end funds in these regions.'

There is no other information required to be disclosed pursuant to paragraph 9.6.13 R of the Listing Rules.



Enquiries:

Jonathan Viet Luu / Joel Weiden
VinaCapital Investment Management Limited
+84 28 3821 9930
jonathan.luu@vinacapital.com / joel.weiden@vinacapital.com

David Benda / Hugh Jonathan
Numis Securities Limited, Broker
+44 20 7260 1000
funds@numis.com

Andy Dovey
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Company Secretary
+44 14 8174 5001
AD317@ntrs.com

Edward Gascoigne-Pees
Camarco, Public Relations (London)
+44 20 3757 4980
ed.gascoigne-pees@camarco.co.uk


